Sowing-2025: spring crops have already been sown on more than a third of the planned area

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7414 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25370 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65354 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64633 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81890 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174080 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184524 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265421 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111512 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209360 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

01:15 AM • 13035 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 18437 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 14301 views
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7414 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96432 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265421 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155950 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209360 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26428 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34638 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66877 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96809 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61547 views
Sowing-2025: spring crops have already been sown on more than a third of the planned area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukrainian farmers have sown 35% of the planned area with spring grain and leguminous crops, which is 2 million hectares. Most of all, corn and barley were sown, the leaders of the sowing campaign are Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Sumy regions.

Sowing-2025: spring crops have already been sown on more than a third of the planned area

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, or 35% of the planned area, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of April 25, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops. Buckwheat has begun to be sown in the Rivne region

- the ministry said.

Currently, the largest area of crops, as indicated, is accounted for by corn - 705 thousand hectares, barley -  702.1 thousand hectares, spring wheat has already been sown 199.8 thousand hectares, peas - 201.8 thousand hectares, oats - 154.2 thousand hectares.

Regions-leaders in terms of sowing:

  • Poltava region: 251.5 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 165.2 thousand hectares);
    • Kirovohrad region: 146.4 thousand hectares (wheat – 3 thousand ha, barley – 35.4 thousand ha, peas – 18.7 thousand ha, oats – 0.5 thousand ha, corn – 84.7 thousand ha);
      • Sumy region: 138.1 thousand hectares (wheat – 21.5 thousand hectares, barley – 18.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.8 thousand hectares, oats – 9.8 thousand hectares, corn – 81.2 thousand hectares);
        • Odesa region: 122.5 thousand hectares (wheat – 6.5 thousand hectares, barley – 35.2 thousand hectares, peas – 62 thousand hectares, oats – 1.5 thousand hectares, corn – 8.4 thousand hectares);
          • Khmelnytskyi region: 119.9 thousand hectares (wheat – 10.9 thousand ha, barley – 74.5 thousand ha, peas – 2.6 thousand ha, oats – 2.5 thousand ha, corn – 24.8 thousand ha).

            Industrial crops are sown on an area of 1 763.6 thousand hectares. Of these: 

            • sunflower sown 1 236.8 thousand hectares; 
              • sugar  beets  –  228.5 thousand hectares; 
                • soybeans – 187.6 thousand hectares.

                  Supplement

                  According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, in general, about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops are planned to be sown in 2025, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the ministry said.

                  The agricultural sector accounted for more than half of Ukraine's exports in March: main goods and partners09.04.25, 12:25 • 6335 views

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  EconomyAgronomy news
                  Khmelnytskyi Oblast
                  Sumy Oblast
                  Kirovohrad Oblast
                  Poltava Oblast
                  Odesa Oblast
                  Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
                  Ukraine
