Sowing-2025: spring crops have already been sown on more than a third of the planned area

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, or 35% of the planned area, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of April 25, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops. Buckwheat has begun to be sown in the Rivne region - the ministry said.

Currently, the largest area of crops, as indicated, is accounted for by corn - 705 thousand hectares, barley - 702.1 thousand hectares, spring wheat has already been sown 199.8 thousand hectares, peas - 201.8 thousand hectares, oats - 154.2 thousand hectares.

Regions-leaders in terms of sowing:

Poltava region: 251.5 thousand hectares (wheat – 4.5 thousand hectares, barley – 69.1 thousand hectares, peas – 9.6 thousand hectares, oats – 3.1 thousand hectares, corn – 165.2 thousand hectares);

Kirovohrad region: 146.4 thousand hectares (wheat – 3 thousand ha, barley – 35.4 thousand ha, peas – 18.7 thousand ha, oats – 0.5 thousand ha, corn – 84.7 thousand ha);

Sumy region: 138.1 thousand hectares (wheat – 21.5 thousand hectares, barley – 18.2 thousand hectares, peas – 5.8 thousand hectares, oats – 9.8 thousand hectares, corn – 81.2 thousand hectares);

Odesa region: 122.5 thousand hectares (wheat – 6.5 thousand hectares, barley – 35.2 thousand hectares, peas – 62 thousand hectares, oats – 1.5 thousand hectares, corn – 8.4 thousand hectares);

Khmelnytskyi region: 119.9 thousand hectares (wheat – 10.9 thousand ha, barley – 74.5 thousand ha, peas – 2.6 thousand ha, oats – 2.5 thousand ha, corn – 24.8 thousand ha).

Industrial crops are sown on an area of 1 763.6 thousand hectares. Of these:

sunflower sown 1 236.8 thousand hectares;

sugar beets – 228.5 thousand hectares;

soybeans – 187.6 thousand hectares.

Supplement

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, in general, about 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops are planned to be sown in 2025, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the ministry said.

