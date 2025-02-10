The E-Beekeeping service has been launched in Ukraine: how it will work and who will benefit from it

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

The E-Beekeeping service has been launched in Ukraine: how it will work and who will benefit from it

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine is launching an electronic service to protect bees from poisoning by plant protection products. The system will allow farmers and beekeepers to interact through a single platform to organize bee pollination.

Today, the State Agrarian Register will make available a new electronic service, E-Beekeeping, for early notification of the use of plant protection products. Beekeepers will be able to protect bees from poisoning and organize controlled pollination. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports.

The service contains guidelines for farmers to use tools for preventing the use of plant protection products and information on bee pollination areas 

- said Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy.

The service will enable farmers to, among other things: keep a log of land treatment with plant protection products; apply for a beekeeper to locate an apiary; select land plots to be treated; and inform beekeepers whose apiary is located within 8 kilometers of the land plots being treated.

Beekeepers will be able to: set the geo-position of the apiary; send a beekeeper's response to applications from farmers; apply for a search for farmers who need pollination, etc.

The service fully integrates with other systems, such as the State Register of Pesticides and Agrochemicals Permitted for Use in Ukraine, the Apiary Passport Register, the Trembita system, and interacts with local governments through the connection of notification services.

War affected honey production

According to industry representative Andriy Gorbonos, the war in Ukraine has destroyed about 30% of honey-bearing areas and bee swarms, which has led to a decrease in honey production. This could lead to an increase in honey prices. In addition, the absence of bees may lead to the appearance of counterfeit products on the market.

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising