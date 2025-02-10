The E-Beekeeping service has been launched in Ukraine: how it will work and who will benefit from it

Today, the State Agrarian Register will make available a new electronic service, E-Beekeeping, for early notification of the use of plant protection products. Beekeepers will be able to protect bees from poisoning and organize controlled pollination. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN reports.

The service contains guidelines for farmers to use tools for preventing the use of plant protection products and information on bee pollination areas - said Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy.

The service will enable farmers to, among other things: keep a log of land treatment with plant protection products; apply for a beekeeper to locate an apiary; select land plots to be treated; and inform beekeepers whose apiary is located within 8 kilometers of the land plots being treated.

Beekeepers will be able to: set the geo-position of the apiary; send a beekeeper's response to applications from farmers; apply for a search for farmers who need pollination, etc.

The service fully integrates with other systems, such as the State Register of Pesticides and Agrochemicals Permitted for Use in Ukraine, the Apiary Passport Register, the Trembita system, and interacts with local governments through the connection of notification services.

War affected honey production

According to industry representative Andriy Gorbonos, the war in Ukraine has destroyed about 30% of honey-bearing areas and bee swarms, which has led to a decrease in honey production. This could lead to an increase in honey prices. In addition, the absence of bees may lead to the appearance of counterfeit products on the market.