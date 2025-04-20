Weather forecaster told when there will be more rain and the temperature will drop in Ukraine

Next week in Ukraine will be warm, but by the end of the week, rain will increase and the air temperature will drop. This was reported by synoptic Natalka Didenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Happy bright Easter! Wonderful weather for the holiday, wonderful natural surroundings, April is still the most beautiful month of the year. What about tomorrow and a little more synoptic information in advance? On April 21, there will be a lot of sun and warmth in Ukraine, up to +20+24 degrees, and only in Crimea and the Azov Sea region will there be short rains with thunderstorms - wrote Didenko.

According to her, dry sunny weather with air temperature up to +24 degrees is expected in Kyiv on Monday.

"The week in Ukraine will be warm, the daytime air temperature will be +20+24 degrees. Pay attention. At the end of the week, just for Provody, rain will increase in Ukraine and the air temperature will drop: on Saturday to +14+17 degrees, in the south and east it will still be up to +22 degrees, and on Sunday, April 27, to +10+16 degrees. Take this weather forecast into account in your plans," Didenko noted.

Addition

This year's sowing campaign in Ukraine is delayed by a week compared to 2024 due to the sharp cold snap in April.

