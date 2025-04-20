$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 11106 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26035 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 28875 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 36212 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42922 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28260 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23125 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19762 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80850 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85988 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Weather forecaster told when there will be more rain and the temperature will drop in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Next week in Ukraine will be warm with temperatures of +20+24°C, with only local rain on April 21. By the end of the week, during Provody [Memorial Days], a significant cooling is predicted to +10+16°C and an increase in precipitation.

Weather forecaster told when there will be more rain and the temperature will drop in Ukraine

Next week in Ukraine will be warm, but by the end of the week, rain will increase and the air temperature will drop. This was reported by synoptic Natalka Didenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Happy bright Easter! Wonderful weather for the holiday, wonderful natural surroundings, April is still the most beautiful month of the year. What about tomorrow and a little more synoptic information in advance? On April 21, there will be a lot of sun and warmth in Ukraine, up to +20+24 degrees, and only in Crimea and the Azov Sea region will there be short rains with thunderstorms

 - wrote Didenko.

According to her, dry sunny weather with air temperature up to +24 degrees is expected in Kyiv on Monday.

"The week in Ukraine will be warm, the daytime air temperature will be +20+24 degrees. Pay attention. At the end of the week, just for Provody, rain will increase in Ukraine and the air temperature will drop: on Saturday to +14+17 degrees, in the south and east it will still be up to +22 degrees, and on Sunday, April 27, to +10+16 degrees. Take this weather forecast into account in your plans," Didenko noted.

Addition

This year's sowing campaign in Ukraine is delayed by a week compared to 2024 due to the sharp cold snap in April. 

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 202516.04.25, 12:31 • 158399 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Weather and environment
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Kyiv
