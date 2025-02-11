Ukraine's foreign trade went into the red by $2.3 billion: where are exports going

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January this year amounted to $2.3 billion, which is more than a third more than in the same month last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

Details

In January 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $8.7 billion. In January 2025, Ukraine imported $5.5 billion worth of goods and exported $3.2 billion. Taxed imports amounted to $4.1 billion, or 74% of the total.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:

China - $1.4 billion;

Poland - $487 million;

Turkey - $389 million.

Ukraine exported most of its products to the United States:

Poland - by $352 million;

Italy - by $205 million;

Spain - by $202 million.

The following categories of goods accounted for 68% of the total volume of imported goods in January 2025:

machinery, equipment and transport - $2.2 billion;

chemical products - $901 million;

Fuel and energy - $734 million

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are the following:

food products - $1.8 billion;

Metals and metal products - $325 million;

machinery, equipment and transport - $282 million.

