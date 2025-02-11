ukenru
Ukraine's foreign trade went into the red by $2.3 billion: where are exports going

Ukraine's foreign trade went into the red by $2.3 billion: where are exports going

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32005 views

In January 2025, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit reached $2.3 billion, a third more than last year. Imports totaled $5.5 billion, exports $3.2 billion, with the largest imports from China and exports to Poland.

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January this year amounted to $2.3 billion, which is more than a third more than in the same month last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

Details

In January 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $8.7 billion. In January 2025, Ukraine imported $5.5 billion worth of goods and exported $3.2 billion. Taxed imports amounted to $4.1 billion, or 74% of the total.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:

  • China - $1.4 billion;
    • Poland - $487 million;
      • Turkey - $389 million.

        Ukraine exported most of its products to the United States:

        • Poland - by $352 million;
          • Italy - by $205 million;
            • Spain - by $202 million.

              The following categories of goods accounted for 68% of the total volume of imported goods in January 2025:

              • machinery, equipment and transport - $2.2 billion;
                • chemical products - $901 million;
                  • Fuel and energy - $734 million

                    The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are the following:

                    • food products - $1.8 billion;
                      • Metals and metal products - $325 million;
                        • machinery, equipment and transport - $282 million.

                          Ukraine exported 60% of its agricultural products - Ministry of Agrarian Policy06.02.25, 12:40 • 31678 views

                          Image
                          Julia Shramko

                          Julia Shramko

                          Economy
                          ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
                          italyItaly
                          spainSpain
                          chinaChina
                          turkeyTurkey
                          ukraineUkraine
                          polandPoland

                          Contact us about advertising