Ukraine's foreign trade went into the red by $2.3 billion: where are exports going
Kyiv • UNN
In January 2025, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit reached $2.3 billion, a third more than last year. Imports totaled $5.5 billion, exports $3.2 billion, with the largest imports from China and exports to Poland.
The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January this year amounted to $2.3 billion, which is more than a third more than in the same month last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, UNN reports.
Details
In January 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $8.7 billion. In January 2025, Ukraine imported $5.5 billion worth of goods and exported $3.2 billion. Taxed imports amounted to $4.1 billion, or 74% of the total.
Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:
- China - $1.4 billion;
- Poland - $487 million;
- Turkey - $389 million.
Ukraine exported most of its products to the United States:
- Poland - by $352 million;
- Italy - by $205 million;
- Spain - by $202 million.
The following categories of goods accounted for 68% of the total volume of imported goods in January 2025:
- machinery, equipment and transport - $2.2 billion;
- chemical products - $901 million;
- Fuel and energy - $734 million
The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are the following:
- food products - $1.8 billion;
- Metals and metal products - $325 million;
- machinery, equipment and transport - $282 million.
