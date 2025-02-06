ukenru
Ukraine exported 60% of its agricultural products - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine exported 60% of its agricultural products - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31684 views

Ukraine exports 4.5-5.5 million tons of agricultural products per month and has already shipped 60% of the total. About 40-45 million tons of grain and 17 million tons of oilseeds remain to be exported.

Ukraine has already exported 60% of its agricultural products, and exports continue at a steady pace of 4.5-5.5 million tons per month. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a briefing, UNN reports .

We have already passed a little over the export equator, with 5 months left until the new harvest. We have already exported most of our products - about 60%. Now exports are in the range of 4.5-5.5 million tons per month. This is quite enough for the new harvest,

- Vysotsky said.

According to him, there are about 40-45 million tons of grain, 17 million tons of oilseeds and processed products for export.

As of today, we are exporting according to current needs and there are no disruptions in our operations,

- The Deputy Minister added.

Recall 

Last year , Ukraine expected $24.5 billion in agricultural exports, the second highest figure in its history. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

