Ukraine exported 60% of its agricultural products - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine has already exported 60% of its agricultural products, and exports continue at a steady pace of 4.5-5.5 million tons per month. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a briefing, UNN reports .

We have already passed a little over the export equator, with 5 months left until the new harvest. We have already exported most of our products - about 60%. Now exports are in the range of 4.5-5.5 million tons per month. This is quite enough for the new harvest, - Vysotsky said.

According to him, there are about 40-45 million tons of grain, 17 million tons of oilseeds and processed products for export.

As of today, we are exporting according to current needs and there are no disruptions in our operations, - The Deputy Minister added.

Recall

Last year , Ukraine expected $24.5 billion in agricultural exports, the second highest figure in its history.