Egg prices in Ukraine have fallen for the first time since February before Easter

For the first time since the beginning of February, a decrease in prices for chicken eggs has been recorded, before Easter, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported, writes UNN.

After a period of growth in February-March, a decrease in prices by 5.2% has been recorded over the past two weeks - from UAH 60.85 to UAH 57.68 per dozen of non-packaged chicken eggs of category C1 - said the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval.

According to him, there is "no shortage of chicken eggs in the domestic market, the supply satisfies the current consumer demand".

"The chicken egg market is traditionally characterized by seasonal fluctuations in demand. The current price dynamics reflects the interaction of market factors, including production costs (feed, energy, logistics), as well as seasonal demand. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy keeps its finger on the pulse of the price situation and works to ensure a balance of interests between producers and consumers," Koval noted.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, objective data indicate that egg production in March 2025 amounted to 962 million pieces, "which demonstrates a significant increase" compared to January (784 million pieces) and February (787 million pieces) of the current year.

Price dynamics over the past weeks:

03/28/2025 – UAH 60.85;

04/04/2025 – UAH 60.44 (decrease by 0.7%);

04/11/2025 – UAH 57.68 (decrease by 4.6%).

