Egg prices in Ukraine have fallen for the first time since February before Easter

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14259 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12529 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18049 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27557 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59303 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56376 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33217 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59428 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106402 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164899 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14259 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47200 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59303 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56376 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164899 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20291 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20298 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22006 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23979 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26631 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Egg prices in Ukraine have fallen for the first time since February before Easter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4812 views

A decrease in prices for chicken eggs by 5.2% has been recorded in Ukraine over the past two weeks. Egg production in March increased compared to January and February.

Egg prices in Ukraine have fallen for the first time since February before Easter

For the first time since the beginning of February, a decrease in prices for chicken eggs has been recorded, before Easter, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported, writes UNN.

After a period of growth in February-March, a decrease in prices by 5.2% has been recorded over the past two weeks - from UAH 60.85 to UAH 57.68 per dozen of non-packaged chicken eggs of category C1

- said the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval.

According to him, there is "no shortage of chicken eggs in the domestic market, the supply satisfies the current consumer demand".

"The chicken egg market is traditionally characterized by seasonal fluctuations in demand. The current price dynamics reflects the interaction of market factors, including production costs (feed, energy, logistics), as well as seasonal demand. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy keeps its finger on the pulse of the price situation and works to ensure a balance of interests between producers and consumers," Koval noted.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, objective data indicate that egg production in March 2025 amounted to 962 million pieces, "which demonstrates a significant increase" compared to January (784 million pieces) and February (787 million pieces) of the current year. 

Price dynamics over the past weeks:

  • 03/28/2025 – UAH 60.85;
    • 04/04/2025 – UAH 60.44 (decrease by 0.7%);
      • 04/11/2025 – UAH 57.68 (decrease by 4.6%).

        Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter08.04.25, 11:49 • 474002 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyEconomyAgronomy news
        Vitaliy Koval
        Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.25
        Bitcoin
        $83,936.60
        S&P 500
        $5,403.88
        Tesla
        $252.37
        Газ TTF
        $34.81
        Золото
        $3,320.24
        Ethereum
        $1,580.79