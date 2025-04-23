The share of counterfeit pesticides is high and stable — at the level of 20-25%

In Ukraine, the share of counterfeit plant protection products is quite high and stable - at the level of 20-25%. This is noted by the head of the agrochemical direction of the European Business Association Viktor Pogorily, writes AgroPortal.ua.

In turn, the association "Ukrainian Agribusiness Club" adds that the use of such products is dangerous not only for the person who uses it, but also for the environment and potential consumers of processed agricultural products.

Counterfeit PPPs are a mixture of untested hazardous substances of unknown origin, which can have not only short-term negative consequences for the environment and human health, but also continue to cause harm in the long term, depending on the decomposition period of such unknown substances and the degree of damage to human health. — emphasizes Hanna Kashirina, coordinator of the plant protection and seed committee of UCAB.

In addition, the use of counterfeits, non-compliance with the instructions for the use of PPPs, untimely informing about their application by farmers and untimely isolation of bees in hives or removal of the apiary to a safe place for the period provided for by restrictions during the use of specific PPPs, leads to bee poisoning.

According to the State Food and Consumer Service, the number of dead bee colonies last year was 1,048, including 8 due to pesticide poisoning, while in 2018 this number reached 12,800, and in 2020 - 473.

First of all, the mortality rate of bees decreased thanks to the annual information campaign aimed at establishing effective interaction between farmers and beekeepers, which is conducted by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy together with the State Food and Consumer Service and associations. – says Viktor Pogorily, head of the agrochemical direction of the European Business Association.

This year, before the start of the agricultural production season, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy launched the "eBeekeeping" platform, which should reduce the number of poisonings to a minimum.

High-quality synchronization of the main market participants in this direction is really important, adds the international technology company Syngenta. The company in Ukraine is actively implementing biodiversity protection programs, in particular with a focus on the health of bees and other beneficial insects, and also conducts training for agricultural producers on the responsible use of plant protection products.

"Our experience shows that close cooperation between farmers, beekeepers and PPP manufacturers contributes to the preservation of natural ecosystems, which in turn ensures the stability of yields and increases the quality of agricultural products. We strive to achieve a balance between efficient agricultural production and environmental protection," says Oleksandr Zozulya, head of the regional technical experts group of Syngenta.