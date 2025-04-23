The share of counterfeit pesticides is high and stable — at the level of 20-25%

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 26515 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 60387 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93567 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 93576 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 113084 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 170969 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 124193 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227106 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119810 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85688 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 16113 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 21232 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 13572 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 12009 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 22873 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 2110 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 5192 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 54929 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93552 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 75949 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 19299 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 19457 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 49953 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 41234 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 86635 views
The share of counterfeit pesticides is high and stable — at the level of 20-25%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The use of counterfeit pesticides threatens the environment, human health and leads to the death of bees.

The share of counterfeit pesticides is high and stable — at the level of 20-25%

In Ukraine, the share of counterfeit plant protection products is quite high and stable - at the level of 20-25%. This is noted by the head of the agrochemical direction of the European Business Association Viktor Pogorily, writes AgroPortal.ua.

In turn, the association "Ukrainian Agribusiness Club" adds that the use of such products is dangerous not only for the person who uses it, but also for the environment and potential consumers of processed agricultural products.

Counterfeit PPPs are a mixture of untested hazardous substances of unknown origin, which can have not only short-term negative consequences for the environment and human health, but also continue to cause harm in the long term, depending on the decomposition period of such unknown substances and the degree of damage to human health.

— emphasizes Hanna Kashirina, coordinator of the plant protection and seed committee of UCAB.

In addition, the use of counterfeits, non-compliance with the instructions for the use of PPPs, untimely informing about their application by farmers and untimely isolation of bees in hives or removal of the apiary to a safe place for the period provided for by restrictions during the use of specific PPPs, leads to bee poisoning.

According to the State Food and Consumer Service, the number of dead bee colonies last year was 1,048, including 8 due to pesticide poisoning, while in 2018 this number reached 12,800, and in 2020 - 473.

First of all, the mortality rate of bees decreased thanks to the annual information campaign aimed at establishing effective interaction between farmers and beekeepers, which is conducted by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy together with the State Food and Consumer Service and associations.

– says Viktor Pogorily, head of the agrochemical direction of the European Business Association.

This year, before the start of the agricultural production season, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy launched the "eBeekeeping" platform, which should reduce the number of poisonings to a minimum.

High-quality synchronization of the main market participants in this direction is really important, adds the international technology company Syngenta. The company in Ukraine is actively implementing biodiversity protection programs, in particular with a focus on the health of bees and other beneficial insects, and also conducts training for agricultural producers on the responsible use of plant protection products.

"Our experience shows that close cooperation between farmers, beekeepers and PPP manufacturers contributes to the preservation of natural ecosystems, which in turn ensures the stability of yields and increases the quality of agricultural products. We strive to achieve a balance between efficient agricultural production and environmental protection," says Oleksandr Zozulya, head of the regional technical experts group of Syngenta.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Ukraine
