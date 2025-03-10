A new electronic system for the hemp business is being launched in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Starting from March 2025, the "eKonopli" system will be operational in Ukraine to simplify work with industrial hemp. The system will allow for quick registration and management of all processes online without the need for licenses.
From March 10, 2025, Ukraine will launch the electronic system "eKonopli", the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
"We are launching the electronic system "eKonopli" – another step towards a transparent and open agricultural market! From March 10, 2025, legal entities engaged in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp will be able to operate in a convenient digital system," said the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval.
According to him, this means:
- simple registration – just an electronic signature and an online application;
- minimization of bureaucracy – all modules in one place;
- transparency and openness – integration with state registers and analytical data in real time.
"The "eKonopli" system is created to support business, reduce corruption risks, and restore Ukraine's leadership in the field of industrial hemp," emphasized Koval.
As noted by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, legal entities engaged in the sowing, cultivation, and processing of hemp for industrial purposes have access to the following modules in the system:
- module for registering business entities in the field of industrial hemp;
- module for registering and managing land plots;
- module for sowing and harvesting;
- module for laboratory research;
- module for extracts and reporting;
- interactive map.
As indicated, the activities of legal entities are significantly simplified. Previously, obtaining a license for the production of industrial hemp took up to 3 months. Now, according to the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy No. 2692, for the cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes, it is sufficient to register in the Register of legal entities engaged in the sowing, cultivation, and processing of hemp for industrial purposes, and there is no need to obtain licenses and quotas.
