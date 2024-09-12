After the adoption of the law on medical cannabis, hemp growing is actively developing in Ukraine - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

After the adoption of the law on medical cannabis, hemp growing is actively developing in Ukraine - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine is actively developing hemp cultivation for industrial purposes after the adoption of relevant laws. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts an increase in hemp areas to 8 thousand hectares next year.

Ukraine is actively reviving and developing hemp breeding after the adoption of relevant legislation, including the law on medical cannabis, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ihor Vishtak, Director of the Agricultural Development Department of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukrainian farmers are increasingly growing hemp for industrial purposes. This, as indicated, can have a positive impact on the development of related industries, such as food, light industry, and pulp and paper.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that Vinnytsia region grows hemp for industrial purposes, which is a traditional domestic crop that has been practically absent from crop rotation for a long time. Growing hemp for industrial purposes became possible after the adoption of the law on medical cannabis. Industrial hemp is also a variety of value-added products - food, light, pulp and paper, and other industries

- Vishtak said.  

He noted that the government is making efforts to revive the hemp industry. The law on state regulation of the turnover of hemp plants (No. 3528-IX) has already been adopted, "thanks to which, according to expert estimates, the area of hemp may increase to 8 thousand hectares next year.

Vishtak noted that with the adoption of the law, industrial hemp has become interesting for Ukrainian agricultural producers. "Changes in the legislation allow agricultural enterprises to rediscover a niche sector of agricultural production - industrial hemp farming, as hemp for industrial purposes is becoming an almost common crop, for which they will no longer need to have licenses or quotas," the official said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy notes that hemp cultivation also contributes to soil aeration and purification of heavy metals  , such as zinc, copper, and lead. 

"In addition, Ukraine has the best varieties of industrial hemp from around the world. Thanks to the scientific base, Ukraine also has every chance to be a leading country in breeding work. The Institute of Bast Crops of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Institute of Agriculture of the North-East of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine are two of the leading scientific institutions that own hemp varieties. In addition, 11 other private agricultural enterprises are engaged in the cultivation of hemp seed material," the ministry said.

