After the adoption of the law on medical cannabis, hemp growing is actively developing in Ukraine - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine is actively reviving and developing hemp breeding after the adoption of relevant legislation, including the law on medical cannabis, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to Ihor Vishtak, Director of the Agricultural Development Department of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukrainian farmers are increasingly growing hemp for industrial purposes. This, as indicated, can have a positive impact on the development of related industries, such as food, light industry, and pulp and paper.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that Vinnytsia region grows hemp for industrial purposes, which is a traditional domestic crop that has been practically absent from crop rotation for a long time. Growing hemp for industrial purposes became possible after the adoption of the law on medical cannabis. Industrial hemp is also a variety of value-added products - food, light, pulp and paper, and other industries - Vishtak said.

He noted that the government is making efforts to revive the hemp industry. The law on state regulation of the turnover of hemp plants (No. 3528-IX) has already been adopted, "thanks to which, according to expert estimates, the area of hemp may increase to 8 thousand hectares next year.

Vishtak noted that with the adoption of the law, industrial hemp has become interesting for Ukrainian agricultural producers. "Changes in the legislation allow agricultural enterprises to rediscover a niche sector of agricultural production - industrial hemp farming, as hemp for industrial purposes is becoming an almost common crop, for which they will no longer need to have licenses or quotas," the official said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy notes that hemp cultivation also contributes to soil aeration and purification of heavy metals , such as zinc, copper, and lead.

"In addition, Ukraine has the best varieties of industrial hemp from around the world. Thanks to the scientific base, Ukraine also has every chance to be a leading country in breeding work. The Institute of Bast Crops of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Institute of Agriculture of the North-East of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine are two of the leading scientific institutions that own hemp varieties. In addition, 11 other private agricultural enterprises are engaged in the cultivation of hemp seed material," the ministry said.

