Ukraine approves rules for the transportation of medical cannabis

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129184 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134251 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221114 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165161 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160155 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210698 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112718 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197830 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105242 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 98587 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109218 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106100 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 87558 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76766 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197830 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224143 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211778 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 49261 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76766 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154732 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153690 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157592 views
Ukraine approves rules for the transportation of medical cannabis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13579 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined the procedure for the transportation of medical cannabis through the territory of Ukraine. The transportation will be carried out by road or air under a license and in compliance with safety requirements.

The government has determined the procedure for the transportation of medical cannabis through the territory of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Procedure for the Transportation of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursors. From now on, the document also defines the rules for the transportation of hemp for medical purposes, cannabis plant substance and medicines made from them (medical cannabis), as well as the execution of the necessary documents," the statement said.

As noted, business entities of all forms of ownership will be able to transport medical cannabis if they have a license for the transportation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors. This can be done either on request or by the business entities themselves, which are licensed to produce, manufacture and/or use medical cannabis. Another prerequisite is to ensure the safety of the cargo. The head of the business entity will be responsible for this and for the confidentiality of information about the transportation. State security companies must be involved in the protection of each transportation, which will comply with the conditions for the protection of valuable goods.

When transporting cannabis plant substance or medicinal products made from it, if the amount of active substance exceeds 10 liters (kg), such a vehicle must be equipped with satellite control systems with registration and monitoring of the route, which allows to identify and establish the location of the vehicle. 

It will be possible to transport less than 10 liters (kg) of medical cannabis medicines within a city or region without involving a security company, and the head of the business entity must ensure the protection of the cargo during transportation.

"The cargo can only be transported by road or air. Sending medical cannabis in mail or by rail is prohibited," the Ministry of Health reported.

Transportation, as indicated, will be carried out accompanied by an authorized person appointed by the head of the business entity. The fact of receipt of the cargo will be confirmed by a consignment note indicating the registration number of the motor vehicle signed by the authorized person. This person will keep a record of the transported cargo, indicating in a special journal (in paper and/or electronic form) the total weight, number of pieces, final destination, number and date of signing the consignment note, code according to the USREOU and the name of the consignee.

"Thus, the updated Procedure will guarantee the safe and controlled transportation of medical cannabis through the territory of Ukraine," the Ministry of Health summarized.

The Government has regulated the mechanism for issuing permits for the import and export of cannabis from Ukraine16.08.24, 15:53 • 24480 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsHealth

