Ukraine approves rules for the transportation of medical cannabis

The government has determined the procedure for the transportation of medical cannabis through the territory of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Procedure for the Transportation of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursors. From now on, the document also defines the rules for the transportation of hemp for medical purposes, cannabis plant substance and medicines made from them (medical cannabis), as well as the execution of the necessary documents," the statement said.

As noted, business entities of all forms of ownership will be able to transport medical cannabis if they have a license for the transportation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors. This can be done either on request or by the business entities themselves, which are licensed to produce, manufacture and/or use medical cannabis. Another prerequisite is to ensure the safety of the cargo. The head of the business entity will be responsible for this and for the confidentiality of information about the transportation. State security companies must be involved in the protection of each transportation, which will comply with the conditions for the protection of valuable goods.

When transporting cannabis plant substance or medicinal products made from it, if the amount of active substance exceeds 10 liters (kg), such a vehicle must be equipped with satellite control systems with registration and monitoring of the route, which allows to identify and establish the location of the vehicle.

It will be possible to transport less than 10 liters (kg) of medical cannabis medicines within a city or region without involving a security company, and the head of the business entity must ensure the protection of the cargo during transportation.

"The cargo can only be transported by road or air. Sending medical cannabis in mail or by rail is prohibited," the Ministry of Health reported.

Transportation, as indicated, will be carried out accompanied by an authorized person appointed by the head of the business entity. The fact of receipt of the cargo will be confirmed by a consignment note indicating the registration number of the motor vehicle signed by the authorized person. This person will keep a record of the transported cargo, indicating in a special journal (in paper and/or electronic form) the total weight, number of pieces, final destination, number and date of signing the consignment note, code according to the USREOU and the name of the consignee.

"Thus, the updated Procedure will guarantee the safe and controlled transportation of medical cannabis through the territory of Ukraine," the Ministry of Health summarized.

