Warm winter will force farmers to spend more on crop protection from pests

Warm winters promote crop development, but also increase the risk of pests, fungal diseases and weeds.

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a briefing, reports UNN.

The above-zero temperatures help the vegetation at certain points, but on the other hand, such weather increases the number of pests: insects, fungi, and weeds. For this reason, we will plan to produce more crop protection products within the technological cycle - Vysotsky said.

According to him, farmers know what to do in this case, but it can lead to more costs.

The condition of the crops is satisfactory today, so global warming and climate change have not had a major impact on the agricultural sector - He added.

Recall

Cold weather without significant precipitation is expected in Ukraine on Thursday, February 6. The air temperature will fluctuate between -9...+7 °C.