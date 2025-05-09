In Ukraine, 76% of the projected area has already been sown with spring crops: leaders of the sowing campaign

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7552 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14873 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 24036 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16681 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48238 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41545 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36452 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45936 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69164 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99149 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 24036 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16846 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48238 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127087 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147424 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17231 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26935 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141192 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154219 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89388 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

In Ukraine, 76% of the projected area has already been sown with spring crops: leaders of the sowing campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Ukrainian farmers have sown 4.32 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, which is 76% of the projected area. Corn has been sown the most – 2.9 million hectares.

In Ukraine, 76% of the projected area has already been sown with spring crops: leaders of the sowing campaign

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 76% of the projected area of spring grains and leguminous crops, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of May 9, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 4.32 million hectares of spring grains and leguminous crops. This is 76% of the projected area

- the ministry said.

Currently, as indicated, the largest area of crops is occupied by corn - 2.9 million hectares (73%), barley -  733.4 thousand hectares (94%), spring wheat has already been sown 212.6 thousand hectares (93%), peas - 208.9 thousand hectares (96%), oats - 157 thousand hectares (97%). Buckwheat is sown on an area of 16.3 thousand hectares (18%), millet - 15.7 thousand hectares (20%).

Sowing leaders

Regions-leaders in terms of sowing:

  • Poltava region: 509.7 thousand hectares (wheat - 4.5 thousand hectares, barley - 69.1 thousand hectares, peas - 9.6 thousand hectares, oats - 3.1 thousand hectares, corn - 423.2 thousand hectares);
    • Kirovohrad region: 352 thousand hectares (wheat - 3 thousand hectares, barley - 35.4 thousand hectares, peas - 18.7 thousand hectares, oats - 0.5 thousand hectares, corn - 288.5 thousand hectares);
      • Chernihiv region: 349.7 thousand hectares (wheat - 12 thousand hectares, barley - 13 thousand hectares, peas - 9.2 thousand hectares, oats - 23.5 thousand hectares, corn - 283.5 thousand hectares);
        • Cherkasy region: 339.8 thousand hectares (wheat - 2 thousand hectares, barley - 30.2 thousand hectares, peas - 5 thousand hectares, oats - 0.8 thousand hectares, corn - 301.4 thousand hectares).
          • Sumy region: 294.3 thousand hectares (wheat - 21.5 thousand hectares, barley - 18.2 thousand hectares, peas - 5.8 thousand hectares, oats - 9.8 thousand hectares, corn - 237.1 thousand hectares).

            Technical crops are sown on an area of 5.2 million hectares. Of these: 

            • sunflower - 3.5 million hectares (69%). Leader Dnipropetrovsk region - 446.5 thousand hectares; 
              • soybeans - 1.3 million hectares (55.9%);
                • sugar  beets  -  217.1 thousand hectares (99%).

                  Addition

                  In general, in 2025, it is planned to sow about 5.7 million hectares of spring grains and leguminous crops, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  EconomyAgronomy news
                  Sumy Oblast
                  Cherkasy Oblast
                  Kirovohrad Oblast
                  Poltava Oblast
                  Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                  Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
                  Chernihiv Oblast
                  Ukraine
                  Brent
                  $64.11
                  Bitcoin
                  $102,955.40
                  S&P 500
                  $5,700.44
                  Tesla
                  $287.90
                  Газ TTF
                  $34.75
                  Золото
                  $3,338.04
                  Ethereum
                  $2,351.07