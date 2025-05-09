In Ukraine, 76% of the projected area has already been sown with spring crops: leaders of the sowing campaign

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 76% of the projected area of spring grains and leguminous crops, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of May 9, 2025, farmers in all regions of Ukraine have sown 4.32 million hectares of spring grains and leguminous crops. This is 76% of the projected area - the ministry said.

Currently, as indicated, the largest area of crops is occupied by corn - 2.9 million hectares (73%), barley - 733.4 thousand hectares (94%), spring wheat has already been sown 212.6 thousand hectares (93%), peas - 208.9 thousand hectares (96%), oats - 157 thousand hectares (97%). Buckwheat is sown on an area of 16.3 thousand hectares (18%), millet - 15.7 thousand hectares (20%).

Sowing leaders

Regions-leaders in terms of sowing:

Poltava region: 509.7 thousand hectares (wheat - 4.5 thousand hectares, barley - 69.1 thousand hectares, peas - 9.6 thousand hectares, oats - 3.1 thousand hectares, corn - 423.2 thousand hectares);

Kirovohrad region: 352 thousand hectares (wheat - 3 thousand hectares, barley - 35.4 thousand hectares, peas - 18.7 thousand hectares, oats - 0.5 thousand hectares, corn - 288.5 thousand hectares);

Chernihiv region: 349.7 thousand hectares (wheat - 12 thousand hectares, barley - 13 thousand hectares, peas - 9.2 thousand hectares, oats - 23.5 thousand hectares, corn - 283.5 thousand hectares);

Cherkasy region: 339.8 thousand hectares (wheat - 2 thousand hectares, barley - 30.2 thousand hectares, peas - 5 thousand hectares, oats - 0.8 thousand hectares, corn - 301.4 thousand hectares).

Sumy region: 294.3 thousand hectares (wheat - 21.5 thousand hectares, barley - 18.2 thousand hectares, peas - 5.8 thousand hectares, oats - 9.8 thousand hectares, corn - 237.1 thousand hectares).

Technical crops are sown on an area of 5.2 million hectares. Of these:

sunflower - 3.5 million hectares (69%). Leader Dnipropetrovsk region - 446.5 thousand hectares;

soybeans - 1.3 million hectares (55.9%);

sugar beets - 217.1 thousand hectares (99%).

Addition

In general, in 2025, it is planned to sow about 5.7 million hectares of spring grains and leguminous crops, which corresponds to the level of 2024. The main feature of the new season will be an increase in the area under spring wheat to 227.5 thousand hectares. Such changes in the structure of crops correspond to the stable demand for wheat from processing enterprises and exporters, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.