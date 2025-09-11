Belarus released over 50 prisoners, including foreigners

The Belarusian authorities have released over 50 prisoners who hold citizenship of various countries - a plane with them headed to Lithuania. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Among those released are citizens of Great Britain, Latvia, Poland, Germany, France, and Lithuania. Negotiations for their release were conducted with the Lukashenka regime with the participation of a US delegation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US lifted sanctions from the Belarusian airline "Belavia". This decision has already been made by President Donald Trump, stated his representative John Cole.

Before that, UNN wrote that Alexander Lukashenka stated that he would not release political prisoners, despite his promise to Donald Trump. He refers to public opinion and the lack of support for the release of "bandits."

UNN also reported that the US wants to return its embassy to Minsk and develop economic relations with Belarus.