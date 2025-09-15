Surprise: US military unexpectedly visited "West-2025" exercises in Belarus

On Monday, the American military observed joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said they could see "everything you are interested in," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that Russia and Belarus began the "West-2025" exercises at training grounds in both countries on Friday amid escalating tensions with NATO, two days after Poland shot down Russian drones that invaded its airspace.

The Americans' visit to the training ground in Belarus was presented by the country's Ministry of Defense as a surprise.

"Who would have thought how the morning of another day of the 'West-2025' exercises would begin?" — the statement said, noting their presence among representatives of 23 countries, including two other NATO member states — Turkey and Hungary.

The ministry published a video showing two American officers in uniform thanking Khrenin for the invitation and shaking his hand.

We will show you everything you are interested in. Everything you want. You can come and see, talk to people. - said the Belarusian Defense Minister to the Americans, who refused to speak to journalists.

Let's add

The media notes that the presence of American officers is another sign of warming relations between Washington and Belarus, a close ally of Russia, which allowed Moscow to use its territory to send tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

John Cole, a representative of Trump, visited Minsk last week for talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenka, who agreed to release 52 prisoners from prisons, including journalists and political opponents.

In response, the US lifted sanctions on the Belarusian national airline "Belavia", allowing it to service and purchase components for its fleet, including Boeing aircraft. Trump wants to reopen the US embassy in Belarus in the near future, normalize relations and restore trade and economic ties, Cole said.

Trump, who is trying to achieve an end to the war in Ukraine, is forging closer ties with Lukashenka, who regularly holds talks with Putin. Last week, Trump sent Lukashenka a friendly letter with a personal signature through Cole.