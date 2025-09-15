Surprise: US military unexpectedly visited "West-2025" exercises in Belarus

$41.280.03
48.390.12
uken
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 2650 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 10634 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 33224 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 26504 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 27315 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 33250 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 55301 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72185 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105215 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87502 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
31%
753mm
Popular news
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 15365 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 21909 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 11936 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17835 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 13533 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 13691 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 18011 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 33246 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 23551 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 102365 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Scott Bessent
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 10802 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 12091 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 26430 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 32916 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 82175 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
TikTok
The Guardian
FAB-250

Surprise: US military unexpectedly visited "West-2025" exercises in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

American military personnel observed joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, which began amid escalating tensions with NATO. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin invited them to see "everything that interests them," which became another sign of warming relations between Washington and Belarus.

Surprise: US military unexpectedly visited "West-2025" exercises in Belarus

On Monday, the American military observed joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said they could see "everything you are interested in," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that Russia and Belarus began the "West-2025" exercises at training grounds in both countries on Friday amid escalating tensions with NATO, two days after Poland shot down Russian drones that invaded its airspace.

The Americans' visit to the training ground in Belarus was presented by the country's Ministry of Defense as a surprise.

"Who would have thought how the morning of another day of the 'West-2025' exercises would begin?" — the statement said, noting their presence among representatives of 23 countries, including two other NATO member states — Turkey and Hungary.

The ministry published a video showing two American officers in uniform thanking Khrenin for the invitation and shaking his hand.

We will show you everything you are interested in. Everything you want. You can come and see, talk to people.

- said the Belarusian Defense Minister to the Americans, who refused to speak to journalists.

Let's add

The media notes that the presence of American officers is another sign of warming relations between Washington and Belarus, a close ally of Russia, which allowed Moscow to use its territory to send tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

John Cole, a representative of Trump, visited Minsk last week for talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenka, who agreed to release 52 prisoners from prisons, including journalists and political opponents.

In response, the US lifted sanctions on the Belarusian national airline "Belavia", allowing it to service and purchase components for its fleet, including Boeing aircraft. Trump wants to reopen the US embassy in Belarus in the near future, normalize relations and restore trade and economic ties, Cole said.

Trump, who is trying to achieve an end to the war in Ukraine, is forging closer ties with Lukashenka, who regularly holds talks with Putin. Last week, Trump sent Lukashenka a friendly letter with a personal signature through Cole.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Boeing
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Turkey
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland