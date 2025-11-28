Lukashenka made a "goodwill visit" to Myanmar - the second during the country's military rule

Photo: AP

Self-proclaimed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenka became one of the few foreign politicians to visit Myanmar after the coup, strengthening the junta's legitimacy ahead of controversial elections. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Myanmar state media reported Lukashenka's arrival for a "goodwill" visit. He became only the second world leader to visit the country since the establishment of the military regime in 2021. The trip took place less than a month before elections that international observers consider undemocratic. Critics view the visit as an attempt by the junta to create the appearance of external support.

Belarus is one of the key partners of Myanmar's military government, along with China and Russia. Min Aung Hlaing visited Minsk twice last year, and both regimes are considered authoritarian.

Amid Western sanctions imposed after the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's government and human rights violations, Myanmar remains almost isolated. Before Lukashenka, only Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited the country in 2022.

According to MRTV, Lukashenka held talks with Min Aung Hlaing, discussing political interaction, the possible dispatch of Belarusian observers, and expanding cooperation, including military. The parties signed memorandums in the fields of science, technology, and economics.

