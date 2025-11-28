$42.190.11
Lukashenka made a "goodwill visit" to Myanmar - the second during the country's military rule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

Belarusian self-proclaimed president Lukashenka visited Myanmar, strengthening the junta's legitimacy ahead of controversial elections. He became only the second world leader to visit the country since the establishment of military rule in 2021.

Lukashenka made a "goodwill visit" to Myanmar - the second during the country's military rule
Photo: AP

Self-proclaimed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenka became one of the few foreign politicians to visit Myanmar after the coup, strengthening the junta's legitimacy ahead of controversial elections. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Myanmar state media reported Lukashenka's arrival for a "goodwill" visit. He became only the second world leader to visit the country since the establishment of the military regime in 2021. The trip took place less than a month before elections that international observers consider undemocratic. Critics view the visit as an attempt by the junta to create the appearance of external support.

Killed and sold for organs? Former participant of Belarusian "The Voice" disappeared in Myanmar - Russian media15.10.25, 22:09 • 11675 views

Belarus is one of the key partners of Myanmar's military government, along with China and Russia. Min Aung Hlaing visited Minsk twice last year, and both regimes are considered authoritarian.

Amid Western sanctions imposed after the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's government and human rights violations, Myanmar remains almost isolated. Before Lukashenka, only Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited the country in 2022.

Beijing's assistance in wars: Myanmar junta ousted rebels from cities in three weeks thanks to Chinese weaponry24.10.25, 16:31 • 2741 view

According to MRTV, Lukashenka held talks with Min Aung Hlaing, discussing political interaction, the possible dispatch of Belarusian observers, and expanding cooperation, including military. The parties signed memorandums in the fields of science, technology, and economics.

Myanmar detains 10,000 foreigners for online scams28.10.25, 10:08 • 5063 views

Stepan Haftko

