Myanmar detains 10,000 foreigners for online scams

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1064 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 3244 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 8274 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 6940 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 44750 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 68462 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82666 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 65119 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 66714 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42719 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 13760 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US conceptOctober 27, 11:01 PM • 9096 views
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reactsOctober 27, 11:30 PM • 6844 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 15551 views
Trump named possible successors for US president03:15 AM • 12349 views
Publications
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3256 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 8286 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 54626 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 56053 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82669 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Vitali Klitschko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3278 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 29393 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 63540 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 76935 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 80455 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Myanmar detains 10,000 foreigners for online scams

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Myanmar's military government has detained over 10,000 foreign nationals for illegal entry and involvement in online fraud, repatriating most of them. This comes amid international pressure and accusations between the junta and ethnic groups.

Myanmar detains 10,000 foreigners for online scams

Over the past nine months, Myanmar's military government has detained more than 10,000 foreign nationals who, according to the junta, illegally entered the country to participate in online fraud, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Of the 10,119 people detained as of October 27 during a joint operation with China and Thailand, about 9,340 have been repatriated, the Ministry of Information said on Tuesday. Work is underway to return the rest, it added.

The move came amid international pressure on the junta to dismantle multi-billion dollar fraud networks. Last month, the US sanctioned several companies in Shwe Kokko, a major fraud hub that the junta claims is controlled by an ethnic armed group linked to the junta.

Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun accused the Karen National Union (KNU), an ethnic army fighting the military, of creating conditions for fraud networks to operate in KK Park near the Thai-Myanmar border. He accused KNU leaders of profiting from land leases and providing security for the gambling hub.

Padoh Saw Taw Nee, head of the KNU's foreign affairs department, said in an interview that the group denies all accusations by the junta. "They have been doing this for years for their own interests, but when the international community puts pressure on them, they try to find culprits and blame us," he said.

Local media reported that the bosses of the fraud centers left KK Park after the junta's raid last week. More than 1,000 people, mostly Chinese, fled Myanmar to Thailand, AFP reported, citing Thai authorities.

Due to internet access restrictions, fraud centers in Myanmar actively used Starlink connections. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, said last week that it had disabled more than 2,500 Starlink devices allegedly used by cybercrime groups. Padoh Saw Taw Nee said the actual number could be higher, as the network was "widely used there."

The KNU stated that the junta's renewed fight against fraud is intended to ease pressure from China and gain Beijing's support ahead of the elections. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has promised to hold elections in stages and transfer power, although Western governments, including the US, have dismissed this as a sham.

Addition

Criminal networks in countries such as Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia are creating "large-scale cyber fraud and scam centers run by sophisticated transnational syndicates and interconnected networks of money launderers, human traffickers, data brokers, and a growing number of other specialized service providers and intermediaries," according to a report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime this year.

Killed and sold for organs? Former participant of Belarusian "The Voice" disappeared in Myanmar - Russian media15.10.25, 22:09 • 11415 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Search
Martial law
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Laos
Starlink
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Thailand
Myanmar
Elon Musk
China
United States