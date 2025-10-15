Killed and sold for organs? Former participant of Belarusian "The Voice" disappeared in Myanmar - Russian media

A 26-year-old former participant of the Belarusian show "The Voice" went to Thailand in search of work in the modeling business, but ended up in a scam center. She was later taken to Myanmar. In early October, the girl stopped communicating, and her family was informed that "she was sold for organs, and her body was cremated," UNN reports, citing Russian media.

As stated, the 26-year-old girl, named Vera K., went to Thailand, where she wanted to work in the modeling business. However, she ended up in a scam center and labor slavery. As a result, Vera was taken to Myanmar, where she was forced to work on dating sites, extorting money from men.

It is noted that in early October, the girl stopped communicating, and soon unknown individuals contacted her relatives, stating that "she was sold for organs, and her body was cremated."

Earlier, UNN wrote that a 20-year-old Ukrainian model, Maria Kovalchuk, who had been sought by relatives and friends for a week, was found in Dubai. She sustained injuries, was hospitalized, and was in serious condition. The Ukrainian consulate maintained constant contact with the victim's relatives, her lawyer, and representatives of the competent authorities of the UAE and kept the case under control.