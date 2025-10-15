$41.750.14
48.240.10
06:12 PM • 11907 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 26848 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
October 15, 10:14 AM • 38969 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 32328 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 31865 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 25790 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19621 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18160 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
October 15, 07:17 AM • 38366 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 38273 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Killed and sold for organs? Former participant of Belarusian "The Voice" disappeared in Myanmar - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

The 26-year-old Belarusian singer went to Thailand, where she fell into a fraudulent center, and then she was taken to Myanmar. The family was informed that the girl was sold for organs and her body was cremated.

Killed and sold for organs? Former participant of Belarusian "The Voice" disappeared in Myanmar - Russian media

A 26-year-old former participant of the Belarusian show "The Voice" went to Thailand in search of work in the modeling business, but ended up in a scam center. She was later taken to Myanmar. In early October, the girl stopped communicating, and her family was informed that "she was sold for organs, and her body was cremated," UNN reports, citing Russian media.

As stated, the 26-year-old girl, named Vera K., went to Thailand, where she wanted to work in the modeling business. However, she ended up in a scam center and labor slavery. As a result, Vera was taken to Myanmar, where she was forced to work on dating sites, extorting money from men.

It is noted that in early October, the girl stopped communicating, and soon unknown individuals contacted her relatives, stating that "she was sold for organs, and her body was cremated."

Earlier, UNN wrote that a 20-year-old Ukrainian model, Maria Kovalchuk, who had been sought by relatives and friends for a week, was found in Dubai. She sustained injuries, was hospitalized, and was in serious condition. The Ukrainian consulate maintained constant contact with the victim's relatives, her lawyer, and representatives of the competent authorities of the UAE and kept the case under control.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Diplomat
State Border of Ukraine
Thailand
Dubai
Myanmar
United Arab Emirates