Myanmar junta army units have recaptured settlements in three weeks that had previously been taken by rebels over many months. The turn in the front line's fate is linked to China's assistance, which decided to support the junta in its intention to hold elections in December. UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

With the help of Chinese drones, the Myanmar junta has managed to turn the four-year civil war in the country in its favor in just a few weeks. The regime's army now has many new soldiers, new heavy weapons, and new means for air strikes.

In 2024, rebels captured the city of Chaukmay, on the main highway leading from Myanmar to China. This achievement took several months of heavy fighting. At that time, the rebels had an advantage, particularly due to the use of inexpensive drones. Recently, the updated junta army, using thousands of Chinese drones and trained soldiers, recaptured the city in virtually "three weeks."

The military is now trying to reclaim as much territory as possible precisely to organize elections there. And they are succeeding, as they have learned from past mistakes and acquired new means of warfare, the BBC writes.

Weapons are coming not only from China but also from Russia. A new development: the junta army has started bombing its opponents from paramotors, in addition to continuous "traditional" bombing raids from aircraft received from China.

China is interested in the Myanmar junta's intention to organize elections in December 2025 in the territory that the military is currently actively reclaiming.

Reference

In October 2023, armed resistance to the Myanmar junta had been ongoing for two years. The so-called "Brotherhood Alliance" – a union of three ethnic minority groups from the northern Shan State – launched an offensive that the rebels called "Operation 1027."

"Operation 1027" became a turning point: the junta army was caught off guard, and within weeks, 180 military bases and facilities were captured. Thus, most of Shan State was brought under control.

The "Brotherhood Alliance" advanced along highway AH 14 towards Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay. However, the junta held its ground.

The rebel groups in Shan State overestimated two factors.

"First: other groups in 2023 saw that these three (the 'Brotherhood Alliance') were succeeding, and also synchronized their attacks, but this was misinterpreted as some kind of unified movement," explains Morgan Michaels, an expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The second misinterpretation, according to the expert, concerned the army's morale.

"It fell, yes, but not enough for the entire command structure to collapse," the expert said.

Meanwhile, China strengthened border security and banned the export of dual-use goods, which made it very difficult for rebels to purchase drones or components for them.

The junta army, on the contrary, received good equipment and improved its level.

Recall

In central Myanmar, at least 24 people were killed and nearly 50 injured in an attack by an army paramotor at a Buddhist festival.