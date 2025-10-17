China announces investigation against second-ranking army general

Chinese general He Weidong

Almost 10 military officers are accused of corruption in cases involving "extremely large sums of money," UNN reports, citing ANP, EFE, and ORF.

Details

China has launched a public investigation into corruption against the second-highest-ranking general in the army, General He Weidong. The Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China announced today that He Weidong, a general of the People's Liberation Army and deputy chairman of the important Central Military Commission, is suspected of committing serious official crimes involving "extremely large sums of money."

Eight more officers have been expelled from the Communist Party of China, and their cases have been handed over to the authorities for investigation, the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China announced.

This is the first time since the Cultural Revolution of 1966–1976 that a serving general has been dismissed and prosecuted on suspicion of serious corruption. He Weidong was last seen in public in March 2025, during the sessions of the National People's Congress.

Previously, in the Central Military Commission, 68-year-old Weidong held the position of deputy chairman after Zhang Youxia. He was only one hierarchical level below the chairman of this highest military governing body, President and party leader Xi Jinping.

Recall

Xi Jinping dismissed the general as part of the fight against corruption in the People's Liberation Army of China.

