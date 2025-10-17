$41.640.12
04:16 PM • 5524 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 12330 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 15481 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
12:25 PM • 10922 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 15549 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 13636 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
October 17, 11:03 AM • 15022 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20883 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49681 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28978 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49681 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 07:53 AM • 104665 views
China announces investigation against second-ranking army general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

In the PRC, as part of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, a public corruption investigation has been launched against the long-missing high-ranking general He Weidong.

China announces investigation against second-ranking army general
Chinese general He Weidong

Almost 10 military officers are accused of corruption in cases involving "extremely large sums of money," UNN reports, citing ANP, EFE, and ORF.

Details

China has launched a public investigation into corruption against the second-highest-ranking general in the army, General He Weidong. The Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China announced today that He Weidong, a general of the People's Liberation Army and deputy chairman of the important Central Military Commission, is suspected of committing serious official crimes involving "extremely large sums of money."

Eight more officers have been expelled from the Communist Party of China, and their cases have been handed over to the authorities for investigation, the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China announced.

This is the first time since the Cultural Revolution of 1966–1976 that a serving general has been dismissed and prosecuted on suspicion of serious corruption. He Weidong was last seen in public in March 2025, during the sessions of the National People's Congress.

Previously, in the Central Military Commission, 68-year-old Weidong held the position of deputy chairman after Zhang Youxia. He was only one hierarchical level below the chairman of this highest military governing body, President and party leader Xi Jinping.

Recall

Xi Jinping dismissed the general as part of the fight against corruption in the People's Liberation Army of China.

China is actively demonstrating its intention to shape the world order, amid the US withdrawal from international organizations. Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated at the UN General Assembly that the country is ready to take responsibility and will bring more positive energy to the world.

Kim Jong Un promised to transform the DPRK into "the best socialist paradise in the world" on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party.

Criminal groups from China have turned annoying scam SMS into a billion-dollar business, through which they have stolen over $1 billion in the last three years, according to American investigators.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Xi Jinping
China