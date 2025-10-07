Belarusian gasoline exports to Russia quadrupled - Reuters

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 10270 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 11424 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 13264 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 17531 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 18690 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43840 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44541 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72135 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59737 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56867 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.1m/s
86%
753mm
Popular news
Hanoi goes underwater: Typhoon Matmo caused severe floods, meteorologists predict three more storms by the end of the yearOctober 7, 08:12 AM • 6628 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 13897 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 10748 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 16384 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 11664 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 10273 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 11757 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43840 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 58044 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 67316 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Antonio Tajani
Olena Sosedka
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 16467 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 27094 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 79729 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 75150 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 150041 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Belarusian gasoline exports to Russia quadrupled - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

In September, Belarus quadrupled its rail shipments of gasoline to Russia, reaching 40,000 metric tons. This occurred amidst a fuel shortage in Russia, caused by Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Belarusian gasoline exports to Russia quadrupled - Reuters

In September, Belarus quadrupled its railway supplies of gasoline to Russia compared to August – against the backdrop of a fuel shortage caused by Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure. Reuters reports this, citing sources in the industry, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that several Russian regions have introduced rationing and temporarily frozen fuel prices in recent weeks due to a shortage of popular types of gasoline, which occurred as a result of drone attacks.

In addition, Moscow has restricted the export of gasoline and diesel fuel. Russia also increased fuel imports from Belarus last year to cover the deficit.

Railway supplies of gasoline from Belarusian refineries to the Russian domestic market last month increased to 40,000 metric tons, or 14,500 barrels per day. Diesel fuel supplies in September amounted to 33,000 tons

- sources report.

At the same time, transit of gasoline from Belarus for further export through Russian ports last month increased by approximately 1% to 140,000 tons.

Belarus has been using Russian ports to transship its oil products since March 2021, in accordance with a cooperation agreement signed between Moscow and Minsk.

The words of sources and Reuters calculations indicate that such transshipments in January-September decreased by almost 40% year-on-year to 1.17 million tons due to a decrease in oil refining volumes.

The publication emphasizes that Belarus's two oil refineries - Naftan and Mozyr - have an annual capacity of 12 million tons each, or about 240,000 barrels per day. But they usually produce about 9 million tons per year, or approximately 180,000 barrels per day.

Every fiftieth gas station in Russia has stopped selling gasoline - foreign intelligence26.09.25, 11:31 • 2708 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Belarus
Reuters
Ukraine