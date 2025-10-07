Belarusian gasoline exports to Russia quadrupled - Reuters

In September, Belarus quadrupled its railway supplies of gasoline to Russia compared to August – against the backdrop of a fuel shortage caused by Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure. Reuters reports this, citing sources in the industry, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that several Russian regions have introduced rationing and temporarily frozen fuel prices in recent weeks due to a shortage of popular types of gasoline, which occurred as a result of drone attacks.

In addition, Moscow has restricted the export of gasoline and diesel fuel. Russia also increased fuel imports from Belarus last year to cover the deficit.

Railway supplies of gasoline from Belarusian refineries to the Russian domestic market last month increased to 40,000 metric tons, or 14,500 barrels per day. Diesel fuel supplies in September amounted to 33,000 tons - sources report.

At the same time, transit of gasoline from Belarus for further export through Russian ports last month increased by approximately 1% to 140,000 tons.

Belarus has been using Russian ports to transship its oil products since March 2021, in accordance with a cooperation agreement signed between Moscow and Minsk.

The words of sources and Reuters calculations indicate that such transshipments in January-September decreased by almost 40% year-on-year to 1.17 million tons due to a decrease in oil refining volumes.

The publication emphasizes that Belarus's two oil refineries - Naftan and Mozyr - have an annual capacity of 12 million tons each, or about 240,000 barrels per day. But they usually produce about 9 million tons per year, or approximately 180,000 barrels per day.

