Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 28567 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 34150 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 40421 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 44440 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 25934 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 23982 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 16146 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 30134 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49390 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70666 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.9m/s
73%
755mm
Popular news
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 15086 views
Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of Swedish Gripen fighters to UkraineSeptember 29, 02:28 PM • 12530 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 38945 views
Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia pay 10,000 rubles and more to save their lives - ATESH movementSeptember 29, 02:40 PM • 7914 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 12048 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 28564 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 38970 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 40416 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 44434 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 37572 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Gaza Strip
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 12054 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 15090 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 28313 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 36767 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 33678 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns citizens against traveling to Belarus due to documented cases of interrogations and detentions, as well as difficulties with consular assistance. Since May 20, 2024, there have been no diplomats or a consul at the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Estonia.

Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning to its citizens regarding travel to Belarus due to recorded cases of interrogations and detentions of Estonians, as well as difficulties in obtaining consular assistance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the ERR publication.

According to MFA representative Angela Saar-Raaman, Estonian citizens have been repeatedly stopped both at the border and on the territory of Belarus. According to her, such incidents have also occurred with other EU citizens.

Being in Belarus can create serious risks and unpleasant situations for our citizens

- she emphasized.

Saar-Raaman also noted that since May 20, 2024, there have been no diplomats at the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Estonia, and there is no consul in the country. Therefore, in case of problems, it will be much more difficult or impossible to get help.

Despite this, ticket sales for bus routes from Tallinn to Minsk continue, as does the issuance of humanitarian visas.

Recall

Poland opened its border with Belarus on the night of September 23-24 after the completion of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025". Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the government could close the borders again in case of tension or aggressive behavior from Russia or Belarus.

But at the same time, Poland urges its citizens to refrain from traveling and to leave Belarus and warns of possible difficulties with evacuation and border closures in case of a worsening situation.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
European Union
Donald Tusk
Tallinn
Estonia
Poland