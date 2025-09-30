Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning to its citizens regarding travel to Belarus due to recorded cases of interrogations and detentions of Estonians, as well as difficulties in obtaining consular assistance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the ERR publication.

According to MFA representative Angela Saar-Raaman, Estonian citizens have been repeatedly stopped both at the border and on the territory of Belarus. According to her, such incidents have also occurred with other EU citizens.

Being in Belarus can create serious risks and unpleasant situations for our citizens - she emphasized.

Saar-Raaman also noted that since May 20, 2024, there have been no diplomats at the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Estonia, and there is no consul in the country. Therefore, in case of problems, it will be much more difficult or impossible to get help.

Despite this, ticket sales for bus routes from Tallinn to Minsk continue, as does the issuance of humanitarian visas.

Recall

Poland opened its border with Belarus on the night of September 23-24 after the completion of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025". Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the government could close the borders again in case of tension or aggressive behavior from Russia or Belarus.

But at the same time, Poland urges its citizens to refrain from traveling and to leave Belarus and warns of possible difficulties with evacuation and border closures in case of a worsening situation.