Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine

A representative of the Belarusian armed forces stated that Belarusian peacekeepers are ready to participate in a potential mission in Ukraine. At the same time, there are no official invitations or discussions within the UN regarding this, and Kyiv does not consider Minsk a neutral party in the war. This is reported by "Radio Svoboda", writes UNN.

Details

Oleksiy Skabei, head of the international military cooperation and peacekeeping activities department of the command of the special operations forces of the Belarusian armed forces, said that Belarusian peacekeeping units could be sent to Ukraine if a corresponding decision is made.

I can say with 100% certainty that as soon as we receive the appropriate decision, we will be ready to move to one region or another to perform tasks. – Skabei said in an interview with the state TV channel STV.

According to him, participation in international missions for Minsk is "a demonstration of openness and commitment to the obligations undertaken within the UN."

Skabei clarified that Belarus' peacekeeping activities are currently suspended, but the country remains ready to act within an international mandate – provided the consent of the parties to the conflict.

It depends not only on us. If the parties to the conflict reach an agreement and appeal to the UN, then a decision on the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent can be made. After that, the final decision will be made by the head of state. – he noted.

Despite the statements of the Belarusian side, official discussions regarding Belarus' participation in a peacekeeping mission in the UN have not begun, and Ukraine does not consider Minsk a neutral mediator due to its support for Russia's actions during the full-scale war.

