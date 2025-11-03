Belarus uses migrants to pressure Europe - CPD

In October 2025, Lithuania recorded 275 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus, almost half of which occurred in the last five days of the month alone. This is a record for the last six months, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The record increase in illegal crossings occurred after Vilnius temporarily closed several checkpoints due to massive launches of drones with smuggled cigarettes from Belarusian territory. The Lithuanian government regarded these incidents as a hybrid attack, combined with economic, informational, and migration pressure.

In the first 10 months of 2025, Lithuanian border guards stopped more than 41,000 violators, which is 20% more than last year.

The Center for Countering Disinformation claims that Minsk deliberately uses migrants as a tool of pressure on the European Union.

The Belarusian regime used a similar scheme in 2021, when it organized the import of refugees from the Middle East to create an artificial migration crisis. - stated the CPD.

They also emphasize that Belarus's actions fully correspond to Russia's interests.

The current increase in Belarus's activity is a component of the multi-level hybrid war that Minsk and Moscow are coordinating against Europe. - the report says.

Recall

On the evening of October 24, Lithuania closed two major airports and checkpoints on the border with Belarus. This happened due to balloons flying from the Belarusian side.