Belarus uses migrants to pressure Europe - CPD

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:56 AM • 16312 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 19644 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 20185 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 19528 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 18410 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 24121 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 39136 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69409 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68293 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56666 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 26052 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 22603 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 20426 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 22860 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 19944 views
Publications
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 5190 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 16939 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 19996 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69400 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68284 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Musician
J. D. Vance
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 1638 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 4588 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 22125 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 43531 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 93682 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Film

Belarus uses migrants to pressure Europe - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

In October 2025, Lithuania recorded 275 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus, almost half of which occurred in the last five days of the month. This is a record for the last six months, which happened after the closure of checkpoints due to drone cigarette smuggling.

Belarus uses migrants to pressure Europe - CPD

In October 2025, Lithuania recorded 275 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus, almost half of which occurred in the last five days of the month alone. This is a record for the last six months, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The record increase in illegal crossings occurred after Vilnius temporarily closed several checkpoints due to massive launches of drones with smuggled cigarettes from Belarusian territory. The Lithuanian government regarded these incidents as a hybrid attack, combined with economic, informational, and migration pressure.

In the first 10 months of 2025, Lithuanian border guards stopped more than 41,000 violators, which is 20% more than last year.

The Center for Countering Disinformation claims that Minsk deliberately uses migrants as a tool of pressure on the European Union.

The Belarusian regime used a similar scheme in 2021, when it organized the import of refugees from the Middle East to create an artificial migration crisis.

- stated the CPD.

They also emphasize that Belarus's actions fully correspond to Russia's interests.

The current increase in Belarus's activity is a component of the multi-level hybrid war that Minsk and Moscow are coordinating against Europe.

- the report says.

Recall

On the evening of October 24, Lithuania closed two major airports and checkpoints on the border with Belarus. This happened due to balloons flying from the Belarusian side.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
European Union
Vilnius
Lithuania
Europe