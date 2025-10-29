EU calls on Belarus to stop wave of contraband balloons, warns of sanctions

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 7366 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33850 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25735 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 43237 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 26696 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72165 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 47895 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46993 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114219 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59252 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 80428 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51561 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 43830 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 27271 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33097 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33805 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 43195 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33584 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72137 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 80955 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 1212 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 11265 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 44215 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51928 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 34484 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Boeing 737 MAX
MIM-104 Patriot

EU calls on Belarus to stop wave of contraband balloons, warns of sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

The European Union has condemned Belarus for provocative actions after balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes forced Lithuania to close airports. The EU warned of possible further sanctions but refrained from directly accusing the Lukashenka regime due to Hungary's objections.

EU calls on Belarus to stop wave of contraband balloons, warns of sanctions

The European Union has warned Belarus to stop the wave of balloons entering European airspace, but refrained from accusing the country's authoritarian government after objections from Hungary, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the bloc's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas on behalf of all 27 member states, the EU said it "strongly condemns Belarus's continued and provocative actions" after air objects forced Lithuania to close airports and its border with the neighboring country this week.

Dozens of balloons carrying illegally smuggled cigarettes raised concerns about civil aviation safety and drew condemnation from Vilnius, which called these incursions a tactic of "hybrid warfare" against the West.

Lithuania asks EU to strengthen sanctions against Belarus over contraband balloons27.10.25, 22:04 • 6510 views

These balloons are not just smuggling tools, they operate in the context of a broader targeted hybrid campaign, along with other actions, including state-sponsored illegal migration 

- the report says.

"Sanctions have been imposed on the Belarusian regime, and the EU is ready to take further appropriate measures if such actions continue."

Lithuania to start shooting down smuggler balloons from Belarus27.10.25, 11:20 • 4260 views

Add

The final statement was softened compared to an earlier draft circulated on Tuesday morning and obtained by POLITICO. It stated that the regime of Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenka "is complicit either directly or through deliberate inaction."

This assessment was excluded to secure the support of Hungary, which has long resisted attempts to condemn Moscow and Minsk, as confirmed by diplomats and officials. Previous joint statements, including condemning Russian strikes on Ukraine that affected an EU representative in Kyiv, had to be made without Budapest's support.

"Overall, the statement is strong," said one EU diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous to discuss the closed drafting process. "Today there was a desire to compromise and agree."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys told POLITICO earlier this week that the balloon incidents highlight the need for the EU to step up joint preparedness efforts and impose new sanctions on Belarus.

Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reacts28.10.25, 01:30 • 12636 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Lithuania
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Kyiv