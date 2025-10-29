EU calls on Belarus to stop wave of contraband balloons, warns of sanctions

The European Union has warned Belarus to stop the wave of balloons entering European airspace, but refrained from accusing the country's authoritarian government after objections from Hungary, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the bloc's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas on behalf of all 27 member states, the EU said it "strongly condemns Belarus's continued and provocative actions" after air objects forced Lithuania to close airports and its border with the neighboring country this week.

Dozens of balloons carrying illegally smuggled cigarettes raised concerns about civil aviation safety and drew condemnation from Vilnius, which called these incursions a tactic of "hybrid warfare" against the West.

Lithuania asks EU to strengthen sanctions against Belarus over contraband balloons

These balloons are not just smuggling tools, they operate in the context of a broader targeted hybrid campaign, along with other actions, including state-sponsored illegal migration - the report says.

"Sanctions have been imposed on the Belarusian regime, and the EU is ready to take further appropriate measures if such actions continue."

Lithuania to start shooting down smuggler balloons from Belarus

Add

The final statement was softened compared to an earlier draft circulated on Tuesday morning and obtained by POLITICO. It stated that the regime of Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenka "is complicit either directly or through deliberate inaction."

This assessment was excluded to secure the support of Hungary, which has long resisted attempts to condemn Moscow and Minsk, as confirmed by diplomats and officials. Previous joint statements, including condemning Russian strikes on Ukraine that affected an EU representative in Kyiv, had to be made without Budapest's support.

"Overall, the statement is strong," said one EU diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous to discuss the closed drafting process. "Today there was a desire to compromise and agree."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys told POLITICO earlier this week that the balloon incidents highlight the need for the EU to step up joint preparedness efforts and impose new sanctions on Belarus.

Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reacts