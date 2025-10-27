Lithuania to start shooting down smuggler balloons from Belarus
Lithuania will start shooting down smuggler balloons from Belarus that have repeatedly violated the country's airspace. This decision was made after Vilnius airport was closed four times due to such incidents.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said on Monday that her country would begin shooting down smuggler balloons crossing the country's border with Belarus, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
These balloons have repeatedly disrupted the air traffic of this Baltic country.
NATO member Lithuania closed Vilnius airport four times last week after balloons invaded its airspace, and each time temporarily closed border crossings with Belarus in response to these incidents.
Lithuania said the balloons were sent by smugglers carrying contraband cigarettes, but also accused Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka, a close ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, of failing to stop the practice.
Ruginiene called these incidents "hybrid attacks" and said that border crossings with Belarus would be closed, except for travel by diplomats and EU citizens leaving the neighboring country.
Today we decided to take the strictest measures, there is no other way
She added that her government could also discuss holding security consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Charter.