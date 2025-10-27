Lithuania has again closed border crossings with Belarus

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
October 26, 06:56 PM • 11863 views
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 25279 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 26757 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 26612 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 31945 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 23830 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 20127 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 40345 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14622 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 14094 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.5m/s
87%
740mm
Popular news
No nation in the world should be left alone against this: Zelenskyy on Russia's strike on Kyiv on October 26VideoOctober 26, 05:52 PM • 6920 views
Russian drone attack on a minibus in Sumy region: the number of injured increased to 10 peopleVideoOctober 26, 06:03 PM • 4476 views
Dam cracked: "Madyar" confirmed strike on Belgorod reservoirVideoOctober 26, 06:38 PM • 9464 views
Zelenskyy refutes Russian fake about 5,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directionsOctober 26, 08:01 PM • 4222 views
Lavrov: The conversation with Rubio went really well, as the US ultimately saw no need for a personal meetingOctober 26, 08:23 PM • 2868 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 40341 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 72408 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 97141 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 80454 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 100551 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Bloggers
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhoto12:06 AM • 1428 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 39270 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 46476 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 46505 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 46969 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
Heating
S-300 missile system

Lithuania has again closed border crossings with Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Lithuania has temporarily closed the "Šalčininkai" and "Medininkai" border crossings with Belarus due to balloon flights. Vilnius International Airport has also suspended operations until morning.

Lithuania has again closed border crossings with Belarus

Lithuania on Sunday evening, October 26, again closed the "Shalchyninkai" and "Miadininkai" checkpoints on the border with Belarus. This was reported by LRV, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the passage of vehicles and people was temporarily stopped due to the flight of balloons in the direction of Vilnius Airport from Belarus.

Vilnius International Airport itself was also closed, according to the airport's Facebook page.

Today (October 26 - ed.) at 9:42 PM, air traffic at Vilnius Airport was temporarily suspended. According to preliminary reports, the decision to restrict airspace was caused by the flight of balloons in the direction of Vilnius Airport. The airspace restriction has been extended until 5:40 AM.

- the message says.

We should add that Vilnius International Airport has been closed for the third day in a row for this reason.

Recall

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the country should consider restricting transit to Kaliningrad and a long-term closure of the border with Belarus.

Lithuania protested to Russia over airspace violation by Russian aircraft24.10.25, 08:49 • 3235 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Belarus
Vilnius
Lithuania