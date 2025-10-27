Lithuania has again closed border crossings with Belarus

Lithuania on Sunday evening, October 26, again closed the "Shalchyninkai" and "Miadininkai" checkpoints on the border with Belarus. This was reported by LRV, informs UNN.

It is noted that the passage of vehicles and people was temporarily stopped due to the flight of balloons in the direction of Vilnius Airport from Belarus.

Vilnius International Airport itself was also closed, according to the airport's Facebook page.

Today (October 26 - ed.) at 9:42 PM, air traffic at Vilnius Airport was temporarily suspended. According to preliminary reports, the decision to restrict airspace was caused by the flight of balloons in the direction of Vilnius Airport. The airspace restriction has been extended until 5:40 AM. - the message says.

We should add that Vilnius International Airport has been closed for the third day in a row for this reason.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the country should consider restricting transit to Kaliningrad and a long-term closure of the border with Belarus.

