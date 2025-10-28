$42.000.10
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reacts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

The European Union has supported Lithuania in connection with regular flights of contraband balloons from Belarus. The President of the European Council, António Costa, assured full solidarity with the people of Lithuania and called on Belarus to cease hybrid activities.

The European Union expresses support for Lithuania in connection with regular flights of contraband balloons from Belarus. This was reported on the social network X by President of the European Council António Costa, informs UNN.

Details

He assured "full solidarity with the people of Lithuania after the constant and provocative actions of Belarus against the EU and its member states."

This hybrid activity must be stopped, and Belarus must prevent further incidents

- wrote Costa.

He promised that the EU would continue to pressure the Belarusian regime for its complicity in Russia's war against Ukraine and would support the protection of the EU's eastern border.

Context

Earlier, Lithuania called on the EU to impose new sanctions against Belarus after the flight of contraband balloons. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called it part of the hybrid war of the Belarusian regime.

Lithuania closed Vilnius airport four times last week after balloons invaded its airspace, and each time temporarily closed checkpoints on the border with Belarus in response to these incidents.

Lithuania to start shooting down smuggler balloons from Belarus27.10.25, 11:20 • 4042 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
António Costa
European Union
Lithuania