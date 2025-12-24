$42.100.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Weight loss drug and sanctions relief: Trump found an approach to Lukashenka through "personal diplomacy" – WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The US is looking for a special approach to Belarusian dictator Lukashenka in order to later test it on Putin and end the war.

Weight loss drug and sanctions relief: Trump found an approach to Lukashenka through "personal diplomacy" – WSJ

The Donald Trump administration is implementing an atypical strategy to normalize relations with Belarus, combining economic concessions with addressing the personal requests of self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenka. This is stated in a WSJ article, writes UNN.

Details

During negotiations in Minsk, US Special Envoy John Cole discussed with Lukashenka the possibility of supplying the American weight loss drug Zepbound. The Belarusian politician's interest in the medicine arose after he noticed Cole's significant weight loss. 

Belarus is rapidly losing economic sovereignty due to increasing dependence on Russia - intelligence

In addition to medical issues, the parties agreed on the release of more than 250 political prisoners, including US citizens and prominent opposition figures.

Economic bonuses for the regime

In response to the release of the detainees, Washington provided Minsk with significant economic support. The US lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash – a key source of foreign currency for the country. Boeing also received permission to supply spare parts and software for the state airline "Belavia", and Lukashenka's presidential plane was sent for repair.

Belarus as a "testing ground" for Putin

American officials view Lukashenka's case as a model for future negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The White House hopes that the example of Belarus's emergence from isolation and economic benefits will encourage the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine on US terms. Lukashenka is currently advising Washington on approaches to Putin and other dictators, including Nicolas Maduro.

"Europeans have nothing to make noise about here" - Lukashenka stated that the end of the war in Ukraine depends on Trump

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Minsk
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Nicolas Maduro
Boeing
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine