The Donald Trump administration is implementing an atypical strategy to normalize relations with Belarus, combining economic concessions with addressing the personal requests of self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenka. This is stated in a WSJ article, writes UNN.

Details

During negotiations in Minsk, US Special Envoy John Cole discussed with Lukashenka the possibility of supplying the American weight loss drug Zepbound. The Belarusian politician's interest in the medicine arose after he noticed Cole's significant weight loss.

In addition to medical issues, the parties agreed on the release of more than 250 political prisoners, including US citizens and prominent opposition figures.

Economic bonuses for the regime

In response to the release of the detainees, Washington provided Minsk with significant economic support. The US lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash – a key source of foreign currency for the country. Boeing also received permission to supply spare parts and software for the state airline "Belavia", and Lukashenka's presidential plane was sent for repair.

Belarus as a "testing ground" for Putin

American officials view Lukashenka's case as a model for future negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The White House hopes that the example of Belarus's emergence from isolation and economic benefits will encourage the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine on US terms. Lukashenka is currently advising Washington on approaches to Putin and other dictators, including Nicolas Maduro.

