"It's appropriate, we're ready": Lukashenka proposed to Putin to hold talks on Ukraine in Minsk

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
01:23 PM • 2500 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 6910 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 9728 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16434 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 29753 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 27223 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17617 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30736 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16827 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14374 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
82%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 12300 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 14547 views
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 6070 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff10:28 AM • 4090 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 10733 views
Publications
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 2508 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 10813 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered11:49 AM • 6924 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 29758 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30738 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 26671 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 61220 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 78731 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 79109 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 85967 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat

"It's appropriate, we're ready": Lukashenka proposed to Putin to hold talks on Ukraine in Minsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Alexander Lukashenka proposed to Vladimir Putin to hold talks on Ukraine in Minsk. The proposal was made during a meeting of the leaders at the CSTO summit in Bishkek.

"It's appropriate, we're ready": Lukashenka proposed to Putin to hold talks on Ukraine in Minsk

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold talks on Ukraine in Minsk. This was reported by Belarusian "media", according to UNN.

Details

These words were spoken by Lukashenka during a meeting with Putin at the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - ed) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

If you wish to return to Minsk again - and it is appropriate - you know, we are always ready. As for Ukraine, we are often reproached... You know, we conduct dialogues with both Westerners and Americans. When they start talking about it, I ask them: "Didn't you know that we are not just relatives (the peoples of Belarus and Russia. - ed)?" We have legally justified actions, we are allies

- said the Belarusian dictator.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Belarusian dictator Lukashenka pardoned 31 citizens of Ukraine.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka would pay for allowing Russian troops to advance on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Minsk
Vladimir Putin
Kyrgyzstan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine