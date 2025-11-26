Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold talks on Ukraine in Minsk. This was reported by Belarusian "media", according to UNN.

Details

These words were spoken by Lukashenka during a meeting with Putin at the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - ed) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

If you wish to return to Minsk again - and it is appropriate - you know, we are always ready. As for Ukraine, we are often reproached... You know, we conduct dialogues with both Westerners and Americans. When they start talking about it, I ask them: "Didn't you know that we are not just relatives (the peoples of Belarus and Russia. - ed)?" We have legally justified actions, we are allies - said the Belarusian dictator.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Belarusian dictator Lukashenka pardoned 31 citizens of Ukraine.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka would pay for allowing Russian troops to advance on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.