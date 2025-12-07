Lithuania revoked residence permits for 145 Russians due to trips to Russia and Belarus

Lithuania has revoked residence permits for 145 Russian citizens due to frequent trips to Russia and Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that the decisions were made in accordance with the country's law "On restrictive measures in connection with military aggression" against Ukraine. This law has been in force since 2023, and since May 2025, the measures associated with it have been strengthened.

At that time, the Lithuanian authorities warned that individuals who visit Russia and Belarus more often than once every three months "without objective reasons" would be deprived of their residence permits.

The residence permit was revoked from former human rights activist Mykhailo Benyash, who defended oppositionists, supporters of Oleksiy Navalny, and public activists in Russian courts, and later became a victim of persecution by the Russian authorities himself - DW writes.

According to the lawyer, the reason for the revocation of the residence permit was his two trips to Minsk to pick up his son from his mother for the holidays and then return him. Benyash unsuccessfully tried to appeal the decision of the Lithuanian authorities.

In Russia, Mykhailo Benyash was deprived of his lawyer's license, declared a "foreign agent," and at least once was accused of "discrediting" the Russian army. In February 2025, Benyash reported that he had left human rights activities and started working as a plumber in Lithuania.

Recall

The European Commission is tightening visa rules for Russian citizens due to increasing security risks. Russians will no longer be able to obtain multiple-entry visas, which will require a new application for each trip to the EU.

