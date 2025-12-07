$42.180.00
08:45 PM • 12881 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 21190 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 34230 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 33561 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 42973 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 48943 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 36296 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 70824 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 40918 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37840 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Lithuania revoked residence permits for 145 Russians due to trips to Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Lithuania revoked residence permits for 145 Russian citizens due to frequent trips to Russia and Belarus, guided by the law "On restrictive measures in connection with military aggression." Among those deprived of residence permits is former human rights activist Mikhail Benyash, who visited Minsk to meet with his son.

Lithuania has revoked residence permits for 145 Russian citizens due to frequent trips to Russia and Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that the decisions were made in accordance with the country's law "On restrictive measures in connection with military aggression" against Ukraine. This law has been in force since 2023, and since May 2025, the measures associated with it have been strengthened.

At that time, the Lithuanian authorities warned that individuals who visit Russia and Belarus more often than once every three months "without objective reasons" would be deprived of their residence permits.

The residence permit was revoked from former human rights activist Mykhailo Benyash, who defended oppositionists, supporters of Oleksiy Navalny, and public activists in Russian courts, and later became a victim of persecution by the Russian authorities himself 

- DW writes.

According to the lawyer, the reason for the revocation of the residence permit was his two trips to Minsk to pick up his son from his mother for the holidays and then return him. Benyash unsuccessfully tried to appeal the decision of the Lithuanian authorities.

In Russia, Mykhailo Benyash was deprived of his lawyer's license, declared a "foreign agent," and at least once was accused of "discrediting" the Russian army. In February 2025, Benyash reported that he had left human rights activities and started working as a plumber in Lithuania.

Recall

The European Commission is tightening visa rules for Russian citizens due to increasing security risks. Russians will no longer be able to obtain multiple-entry visas, which will require a new application for each trip to the EU.

Diver Sofiia Lyskun, who changed her citizenship to Russian, was expelled from the national team and stripped of all awards04.12.25, 15:00 • 3214 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Minsk
Belarus
European Commission
Lithuania
Ukraine