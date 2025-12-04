$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 14161 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 10504 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 12198 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 13367 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 23881 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 40126 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35311 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45328 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 59216 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Diver Sofiia Lyskun, who changed her citizenship to Russian, was expelled from the national team and stripped of all awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

European diving champion Sofiia Lyskun was expelled from the national team and stripped of all titles and awards. This happened after she announced her move to Russia and obtaining citizenship there.

Diver Sofiia Lyskun, who changed her citizenship to Russian, was expelled from the national team and stripped of all awards

European diving champion Sofiia Lyskun has been excluded from the national team and stripped of all titles and awards after she announced her move to Russia and obtaining citizenship there. This was reported by the Ukrainian Diving Federation, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Lyskun's decision to change citizenship became known without prior notice to the coaching staff, the Federation, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Such steps are categorically unacceptable, as they discredit not only an individual athlete but also the entire Ukrainian team, which selflessly fights every day for the right to represent our country in the international arena.

- the message says.

The Federation emphasized that the honor of performing under the state flag of Ukraine is not a privilege, but a high responsibility that cannot be betrayed.

Currently, the organization plans to appeal to international sports institutions with a demand to apply a "sports quarantine" to Lyskun. Additional measures may also be initiated in accordance with Ukrainian legislation to prevent similar cases in the future.

Recall

Ukrainian national diving team member Sofiia Lyskun changed her citizenship. Now the athlete will represent the aggressor country, Russia. Lyskun cited an incompetent approach to athlete training in Ukraine as the reason for this decision.

Olga Rozgon

