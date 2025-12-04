Diver Sofiia Lyskun, who changed her citizenship to Russian, was expelled from the national team and stripped of all awards

European diving champion Sofiia Lyskun has been excluded from the national team and stripped of all titles and awards after she announced her move to Russia and obtaining citizenship there. This was reported by the Ukrainian Diving Federation, writes UNN.

It is noted that Lyskun's decision to change citizenship became known without prior notice to the coaching staff, the Federation, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Such steps are categorically unacceptable, as they discredit not only an individual athlete but also the entire Ukrainian team, which selflessly fights every day for the right to represent our country in the international arena. - the message says.

The Federation emphasized that the honor of performing under the state flag of Ukraine is not a privilege, but a high responsibility that cannot be betrayed.

Currently, the organization plans to appeal to international sports institutions with a demand to apply a "sports quarantine" to Lyskun. Additional measures may also be initiated in accordance with Ukrainian legislation to prevent similar cases in the future.

Recall

Ukrainian national diving team member Sofiia Lyskun changed her citizenship. Now the athlete will represent the aggressor country, Russia. Lyskun cited an incompetent approach to athlete training in Ukraine as the reason for this decision.