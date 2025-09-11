United States wants to return its embassy to Minsk - US Special Representative
Kyiv • UNN
The US plans to return its embassy to Minsk to restore diplomatic presence and develop economic relations with Belarus. Special Representative John Cole noted that the timing of the embassy's return is being discussed.
U.S. Special Representative John Cole stated that Washington seeks to restore its diplomatic presence in Minsk and develop economic relations with Belarus. To achieve this, America plans to return its embassy to Minsk, writes UNN with reference to Belarusian "media."
Details
Cole described the current relations between Belarus and the U.S. as "good, but not excellent."
"To further normalize and improve these relations, we want to return our embassy to Minsk. We want economic relations and trade to develop between our countries, so that our relations are fully normalized."
According to their claims, Cole did not name specific dates for the embassy's return, as it is still being discussed.
"I know that we want the embassy to return. I know that it is returning. This is a matter of the near future. We want to have an ambassador, we want to have a full embassy staff here. And we will work on this,"
