United States wants to return its embassy to Minsk - US Special Representative

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 514 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 2838 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7834 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 10726 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 16777 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 36903 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44182 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 96589 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50653 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47953 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense ForcesSeptember 11, 02:43 AM • 8244 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 20847 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 14421 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 14739 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 8172 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 4338 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 36918 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 96611 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 86916 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 66047 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 4332 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 8478 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 26571 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 91101 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 82249 views
Actual
Oil
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

United States wants to return its embassy to Minsk - US Special Representative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The US plans to return its embassy to Minsk to restore diplomatic presence and develop economic relations with Belarus. Special Representative John Cole noted that the timing of the embassy's return is being discussed.

United States wants to return its embassy to Minsk - US Special Representative

U.S. Special Representative John Cole stated that Washington seeks to restore its diplomatic presence in Minsk and develop economic relations with Belarus. To achieve this, America plans to return its embassy to Minsk, writes UNN with reference to Belarusian "media."

Details

Cole described the current relations between Belarus and the U.S. as "good, but not excellent."

"To further normalize and improve these relations, we want to return our embassy to Minsk. We want economic relations and trade to develop between our countries, so that our relations are fully normalized."

- Belarusian "media" quote Cole.

According to their claims, Cole did not name specific dates for the embassy's return, as it is still being discussed.

"I know that we want the embassy to return. I know that it is returning. This is a matter of the near future. We want to have an ambassador, we want to have a full embassy staff here. And we will work on this,"

- Cole added.

US lifts sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia9/11/25, 2:37 PM • 888 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Washington, D.C.
United States