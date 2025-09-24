$41.380.00
Menu
Tags
Authors
Publications
Lukashenka's regime will do "business" with the occupiers on Ukrainian territory: intelligence explained the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Belarus is betting on trade with Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This has become a new stage in the country's economic strategy, which is trying to support enterprises through cooperation with Venezuela, Syria, North Korea, and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Lukashenka's regime will do "business" with the occupiers on Ukrainian territory: intelligence explained the reasons

The Belarusian regime is betting on trade with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories by Russia, turning this practice into a new stage of its economic strategy. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, the visit of the "head" of the occupation administration of Kherson region to Minsk and his meeting with Lukashenka became a symbol of a new political reality in which the country found itself, UNN reports.

Details

The intelligence service noted that isolation after the 2020 protests and participation in the war on Moscow's side made Belarus a toxic partner for most markets. Minsk is trying to maintain the loading of enterprises through cooperation with Venezuela, Syria, North Korea, and now with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Such steps effectively legitimize Russian aggression and distance Belarus from a possible return to the world economy.

Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligence19.09.25, 17:15 • 20040 views

Economic statistics highlight vulnerability: in January-July, the foreign trade deficit reached $3.5 billion – almost one and a half times more than last year. Imports are growing faster than exports, demand for Belarusian goods is falling even in Russia 

- the report says.

Add

Official Minsk, according to intelligence, proposes to develop agriculture and tourism in the occupied territories, but such a business depends on Russian subsidies and has no prospects for sustainable growth. In addition, it increases the risks of new sanctions and only deepens dependence on Moscow.

For Lukashenka, this is one of many concessions to the Kremlin – the price for political support and an attempt to keep the economy from further decline 

- the report says.

Kremlin restricts gold export to 100 grams to stop capital outflow - foreign intelligence22.09.25, 16:52 • 3136 views

Antonina Tumanova

