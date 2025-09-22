$41.250.00
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
11:53 AM • 11163 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 18602 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 34717 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 37080 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 23609 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
September 22, 05:30 AM • 38909 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 22998 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33621 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47736 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Kremlin restricts gold export to 100 grams to stop capital outflow - foreign intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Russian government officials plan to legally limit the export of gold from the country to 100 grams in an attempt to cut off the channel for capital outflow. This comes against the backdrop of a 60% increase in gold purchases by Russians since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.

Kremlin restricts gold export to 100 grams to stop capital outflow - foreign intelligence

The Kremlin plans to legally limit the export of gold from the country to 100 grams. Russian officials are trying to block another of the few possible channels for capital outflow from the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As noted by intelligence, with the beginning of full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russians, seeking to protect their savings, increased gold purchases by 60%. In the first quarter of this year alone, Russian citizens purchased more than 75 tons of precious metal, which is more than the annual purchase volumes in 2022.

Panic sentiments are illustrated by the fall in the consumer confidence index in the Russian Federation – in the third quarter of this year, it decreased to "minus" 9 points. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has already recorded a record increase in shadow capital outflow at the level of $14.7 billion this year. With the beginning of the full-scale war with Ukraine, this indicator is only gaining momentum – from $6.1 billion in 2022 to over $9 billion in 2023–2024.

- stated in the message.

Tax pressure is growing in Russia: Foreign Intelligence Service stated that banks will be hit21.09.25, 16:15 • 6076 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine