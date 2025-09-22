Kremlin restricts gold export to 100 grams to stop capital outflow - foreign intelligence

The Kremlin plans to legally limit the export of gold from the country to 100 grams. Russian officials are trying to block another of the few possible channels for capital outflow from the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

As noted by intelligence, with the beginning of full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russians, seeking to protect their savings, increased gold purchases by 60%. In the first quarter of this year alone, Russian citizens purchased more than 75 tons of precious metal, which is more than the annual purchase volumes in 2022.

Panic sentiments are illustrated by the fall in the consumer confidence index in the Russian Federation – in the third quarter of this year, it decreased to "minus" 9 points. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has already recorded a record increase in shadow capital outflow at the level of $14.7 billion this year. With the beginning of the full-scale war with Ukraine, this indicator is only gaining momentum – from $6.1 billion in 2022 to over $9 billion in 2023–2024.