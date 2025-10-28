Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó spoke at the Minsk conference on Eurasian security, using Russian in part of his speech. Szijjártó also met with Russian diplomacy chief Sergey Lavrov, after which he announced that Russia is open to holding a "peace summit" in Budapest, UNN reports with reference to Telex and Russian media.

Details

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó arrived in Minsk on October 28, where he spoke at a conference on Eurasian security. The Hungarian's speech began in Russian – the Budapest representative thanked the organizers for the invitation.

Reference

The Minsk conference on Eurasian security, on October 28, was attended by the special envoy of the Chinese government, the head of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, representatives of the DPRK and Myanmar.

Is the Kremlin open to a "peace summit" in Budapest?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also present at the same venue in Belarus, with whom Szijjártó held a meeting, Hungarian and Russian media write. Following the meeting, the Hungarian Foreign Minister announced that Russia is "ready to maintain a high-level dialogue with the United States." Szijjártó also stated that the Kremlin is open to holding a peace summit in the Hungarian capital.

According to Szijjártó, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated: "there is no doubt that if a peace summit takes place, it will take place in Budapest."

Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest

Szijjártó regularly has contacts with Moscow representatives; in addition to the current meeting with Lavrov in Belarus, he also frequently visits Russia. A few weeks ago, Szijjártó made his third visit to the Russian capital in 2025. The Hungarian Foreign Minister told Russian government media that his country's cooperation with Russia is of "strategic importance in domestic energy supply."

Recall

In September, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Kyiv is fully responsible for the extraordinary deterioration of relations between the countries over the past 10 years. In October, the Budapest representative confirmed that Hungary plans to buy nuclear fuel from the United States, but will not stop importing from Russia.

