10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Szijjártó spoke in Minsk in Russian and after meeting with Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is allegedly "ready" for a summit with the United States.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was in Minsk on Tuesday, where he used Russian in his speech during the Eurasian conference. The Budapest representative met with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, after which he announced Russia's openness to a summit with the United States.

Szijjártó spoke in Minsk in Russian and after meeting with Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is allegedly "ready" for a summit with the United States.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó spoke at the Minsk conference on Eurasian security, using Russian in part of his speech. Szijjártó also met with Russian diplomacy chief Sergey Lavrov, after which he announced that Russia is open to holding a "peace summit" in Budapest, UNN reports with reference to Telex and Russian media.

Details

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó arrived in Minsk on October 28, where he spoke at a conference on Eurasian security. The Hungarian's speech began in Russian – the Budapest representative thanked the organizers for the invitation.

Reference

The Minsk conference on Eurasian security, on October 28, was attended by the special envoy of the Chinese government, the head of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, representatives of the DPRK and Myanmar.

Is the Kremlin open to a "peace summit" in Budapest?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also present at the same venue in Belarus, with whom Szijjártó held a meeting, Hungarian and Russian media write. Following the meeting, the Hungarian Foreign Minister announced that Russia is "ready to maintain a high-level dialogue with the United States." Szijjártó also stated that the Kremlin is open to holding a peace summit in the Hungarian capital.

According to Szijjártó, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated: "there is no doubt that if a peace summit takes place, it will take place in Budapest."

Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest28.10.25, 03:38 • 25723 views

Szijjártó regularly has contacts with Moscow representatives; in addition to the current meeting with Lavrov in Belarus, he also frequently visits Russia. A few weeks ago, Szijjártó made his third visit to the Russian capital in 2025. The Hungarian Foreign Minister told Russian government media that his country's cooperation with Russia is of "strategic importance in domestic energy supply."

Recall

In September, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Kyiv is fully responsible for the extraordinary deterioration of relations between the countries over the past 10 years. In October, the Budapest representative confirmed that Hungary plans to buy nuclear fuel from the United States, but will not stop importing from Russia.

Former Ukraine critic Andrej Babiš tasked with forming government in Czech Republic27.10.25, 16:28 • 3410 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Milorad Dodik
Belarus
Péter Szijjártó
Myanmar
North Korea
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Kyiv