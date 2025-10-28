Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 35572 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 52978 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 67598 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 55699 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 57714 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41021 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43260 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37360 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35203 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29026 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
80%
740mm
Popular news
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 44905 views
Wall Street indices hit new records amid US-China trade talks and expected Fed rate cutOctober 27, 04:58 PM • 13525 views
Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupationOctober 27, 05:11 PM • 17220 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has diedOctober 27, 06:47 PM • 20390 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 20657 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 45246 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 49342 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 67598 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 99907 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 122064 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Turkey
China
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 20895 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 57516 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 70955 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 74822 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 84742 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile
SWIFT

Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that a peace treaty on the Russian-Ukrainian war would be signed in Budapest. He believes that peace is only possible with the participation of external forces, and Europe should negotiate with the Russians.

Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest

A peace treaty on the Russian-Ukrainian war will be signed in Budapest. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in an interview with M1, reports UNN with reference to Index.

Details

According to him, the Budapest peace summit will take place, but its date is currently being postponed.

Let's consider the scenario of the last such major peace summit. It took place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the parties to the conflict in the Middle East were gathered under one roof, where the involved parties, including the Americans, negotiated for a long time, and then on Saturday they said that the signing would be on Monday. This is how you should imagine it. So here, peace can be established and an agreement signed in 2-3 days.

- Orbán explained.

At the same time, in his opinion, the wave of support for Ukraine in the world is fading, while "Europe must talk to the Russians," and peace can only be achieved with the participation of external forces.

Someone has to negotiate peace with the Russians. It could be the United States, it could be Europe. Europe is unwilling to negotiate with Russia, which is a catastrophic mistake. The Americans are negotiating, and they will negotiate, and they will decide the future of Ukraine, its economic resources, they will decide the security issues of Europe in an agreement with the Russians. And we, Europeans, behave as if we like it, and we will applaud. But otherwise, we cannot meaningfully intervene in our own future.

- said the head of the Hungarian government.

He added that he would like European leaders to enter into direct contact with the Russians, start negotiations, and reach a Russian-European agreement on the European security system, as well as on the future of Ukraine.

Recall

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a previously scheduled meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

The very next day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that preparations for the Trump-Putin meeting were underway.

Great news for peace-loving peoples of the world: Orban announced his readiness to organize a meeting between Trump and Putin16.10.25, 20:51 • 3817 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán