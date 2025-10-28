Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest

A peace treaty on the Russian-Ukrainian war will be signed in Budapest. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in an interview with M1, reports UNN with reference to Index.

Details

According to him, the Budapest peace summit will take place, but its date is currently being postponed.

Let's consider the scenario of the last such major peace summit. It took place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the parties to the conflict in the Middle East were gathered under one roof, where the involved parties, including the Americans, negotiated for a long time, and then on Saturday they said that the signing would be on Monday. This is how you should imagine it. So here, peace can be established and an agreement signed in 2-3 days. - Orbán explained.

At the same time, in his opinion, the wave of support for Ukraine in the world is fading, while "Europe must talk to the Russians," and peace can only be achieved with the participation of external forces.

Someone has to negotiate peace with the Russians. It could be the United States, it could be Europe. Europe is unwilling to negotiate with Russia, which is a catastrophic mistake. The Americans are negotiating, and they will negotiate, and they will decide the future of Ukraine, its economic resources, they will decide the security issues of Europe in an agreement with the Russians. And we, Europeans, behave as if we like it, and we will applaud. But otherwise, we cannot meaningfully intervene in our own future. - said the head of the Hungarian government.

He added that he would like European leaders to enter into direct contact with the Russians, start negotiations, and reach a Russian-European agreement on the European security system, as well as on the future of Ukraine.

Recall

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a previously scheduled meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

The very next day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that preparations for the Trump-Putin meeting were underway.

