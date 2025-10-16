Great news for peace-loving peoples of the world: Orban announced his readiness to organize a meeting between Trump and Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Viktor Orban announced Hungary's readiness to organize a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Trump announced the meeting to discuss an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest is "great news for peace-loving nations of the world," and added that his country is ready to host the meeting. Orbán wrote about this on social media, as reported by UNN.
Details
The planned meeting between the presidents of America and Russia is great news for peace-loving nations of the world. We are ready
On Facebook, Orbán wrote: "Another great opportunity for peace, and it's only Thursday."
Recall
US President Donald Trump announced that a high-level meeting between US and Russian teams would take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.