Great news for peace-loving peoples of the world: Orban announced his readiness to organize a meeting between Trump and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Viktor Orban announced Hungary's readiness to organize a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Trump announced the meeting to discuss an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Great news for peace-loving peoples of the world: Orban announced his readiness to organize a meeting between Trump and Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest is "great news for peace-loving nations of the world," and added that his country is ready to host the meeting. Orbán wrote about this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

The planned meeting between the presidents of America and Russia is great news for peace-loving nations of the world. We are ready

- Orbán wrote on X.

On Facebook, Orbán wrote: "Another great opportunity for peace, and it's only Thursday."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that a high-level meeting between US and Russian teams would take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine