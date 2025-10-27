The winner of the Czech parliamentary elections, billionaire and Eurosceptic Andrej Babiš, has been tasked with forming a cabinet of ministers. The leader of the ANO movement has “in principle” agreed to a joint platform with the right-wing marginal party “Motoristen” and the national-conservative political movement SPD.

UNN reports with reference to ORF.

Details

Czech President Petr Pavel today officially tasked the leader of the populist ANO movement, Andrej Babiš, with forming the Czech government. The Czech billionaire and populist, who already headed the center-left Czech government in 2017-2021, has reportedly reached an “in principle” agreement on a joint program with the far-right “Motoristen” party and the right-wing populist “Freedom and Direct Democracy” (SPD) party.

Babiš is a Czech billionaire and former prime minister. He was considered an ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. In previous years, he made harsh statements about Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, despite having Ukrainian roots – Babiš's family origins trace back to Yasinya in Zakarpattia.

In October, the leader of the ANO party and winner of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, stated that if a government led by his political force were formed, he would not finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the state budget.

Regarding the formation of the Czech government, according to Babiš, “two or three” contentious points remain. The politician plans to submit his proposals for the future government to the Czech president in the second half of this week. Pavel is to personally consult with all candidates for ministerial positions in the new Czech government.

Recall

Babiš called the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine too expensive for Czech taxpayers.

Dmytro Levus, an international political scientist at the “United Ukraine” Analytical Center, explained his opinion on this matter to UNN, noting that there would be no radical solution.

I don't think it will be that radical, but the issue of reducing aid to Ukraine will certainly be raised constantly. - said Levus.

