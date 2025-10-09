Czech election winner Babis called Zelenskyy: expressed support and announced a potential visit to Kyiv

The winner of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, said on Thursday that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing support and hope for the earliest possible end to the war with Russia, and allowing for a visit to Kyiv next year, "if all goes well," writes UNN.

I just spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we met three times before, most recently in November 2019 in Kyiv. I am glad that he contacted me and described the current situation to me. I expressed our support and wish for the war to end as soon as possible. We also agreed that if all goes well, I will come to Ukraine next year and we will discuss everything in person. - Babiš wrote on X.

