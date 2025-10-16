Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee

Ukraine controls and monitors the situation regarding the threat from Belarus. No specific major threat to the north of Ukraine is currently observed. This was stated to a UNN journalist by MP, Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA, Yehor Cherniev.

Details

Cherniev commented on how relevant the threat from Belarus is.

"Today, we control the situation, that is, we monitor the situation regarding the threat from Belarus. We do not record any serious offensive forces there. We also do not record any increase in Russian troops there," Cherniev said.

The MP noted that the use of Belarusian territory for air strikes on Ukraine is theoretically possible.

"The use of Belarusian territory for air strikes is theoretically possible, but this is nothing new for us, it has happened before. Therefore, we do not see any specific major threat to the north of Ukraine today," Cherniev said.

Context

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated on October 11 that, as part of a combat readiness check, at the direction of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenka, a set of measures is being carried out to bring the armed forces to higher degrees of combat readiness for verification purposes. Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko stated on October 13 that no changes on the border with Belarus are being recorded against the background of the statement regarding the combat readiness check of the Belarusian army.

In September, joint exercises of Russia and Belarus took place on the territory of Belarus under the name "West-2025".

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, reported to him on Russia's plan for further military exploitation of Belarusian territory.