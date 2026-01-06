$42.420.13
Popular news
Last year, 307 cultural heritage sites were destroyed and damaged as a result of the war - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

In 2025, Russians damaged 307 monuments and 261 cultural infrastructure objects in Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the war, 1640 cultural heritage sites and 2446 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed.

Last year, 307 cultural heritage sites were destroyed and damaged as a result of the war - Ministry of Culture

In 2025, Russians damaged 307 monuments and 261 cultural infrastructure objects in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the war, a total of 1640 cultural heritage sites and 2446 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"In 2025, as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 307 cultural heritage sites and 261 cultural infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1640 cultural heritage sites and 2446 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed," the report says.

The Ministry of Culture noted that among the damaged cultural heritage sites, 153 have national significance, 1333 are local, and 154 are newly discovered. In total, damage has been recorded in 18 regions. The most significant damage was sustained by monuments in Kharkiv Oblast - 344, Kherson Oblast - 297, Odesa Oblast - 182, Donetsk Oblast - 175, Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv - 163.

At the same time, as a result of shelling and hostilities, 2446 cultural infrastructure objects were affected, of which 498 were completely destroyed. The cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv Oblasts.

In total, the following were affected:

  • club facilities – 1193;
    • libraries – 854;
      • art education institutions – 188;
        • museums and galleries – 136;
          • theaters, cinemas, and philharmonic halls – 50;
            • parks, zoos – 11;
              • reserves – 9;
                • circuses – 4;
                  • film studio in Kyiv.

                    At the same time, the ministry emphasized that almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson Oblasts are under temporary occupation, which makes it impossible to accurately calculate the number of monuments and cultural institutions affected by hostilities and occupation in these territories.

                    Recall

                    On December 4, the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict supported Ukraine's initiative and decided to include 19 more Ukrainian cultural heritage sites in the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection.

                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

                    War in UkraineCulture
                    Martial law
                    War in Ukraine
                    Film
                    University of Culture
                    Donetsk Oblast
                    Mykolaiv Oblast
                    Sumy Oblast
                    Kyiv Oblast
                    Kharkiv Oblast
                    Odesa Oblast
                    Luhansk Oblast
                    Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                    UNESCO
                    Kherson Oblast
                    Ukraine
                    Kyiv