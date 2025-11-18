$42.040.02
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

European health habits worth adopting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The Guardian reviewed ancient European traditions that help keep people healthy from Iceland to Ukraine. Among them are daily swimming workouts, short daytime naps, and five meals a day.

European health habits worth adopting

Daily swimming workouts, a short nap, and five meals a day are not trendy tips from the latest popular wellness podcast, but ancient habits that have maintained physical fitness for many generations. The British publication The Guardian reviewed ancient traditions that help maintain people's health across Europe - from Iceland to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Iceland: Pool Culture

In Iceland, with a population of 400,000, there are about 160 swimming pools, and swimming has become an important part of the national culture, especially after the introduction of compulsory lessons in 1940.

Iceland is campaigning for the inclusion of swimming pools in UNESCO's list of cultural heritage sites

- the publication writes.

Swimming pools are a place of leisure for all generations, and also play a social role: here people socialize, relax in "hot pots", cold plunges, and saunas, where phones are prohibited.

Netherlands: Embracing the Breeze

In this windy country, there has long been a tradition of uitwaaien - going outside to "let the wind clear your head." The term comes from a combination of waaien ("to be blown by the wind") and uit ("to go out"), and since the 17th century, it has evolved into its modern meaning - a walk for psychological reboot. It is an active way to recover: energetic walking in a strong wind improves mood and helps to rethink thoughts.

Brisk walking reduces the risk of arrhythmia - study30.04.25, 03:30 • 5439 views

Spain: Siesta

The Spanish tradition of an afternoon nap remains a symbol of a healthy attitude towards rest, although most modern Spaniards no longer nap in the middle of the workday.

Siesta is part of our culture, but for most people, it is no longer part of the workday

- says Polly Revalient, co-founder of The Sleep Project in Madrid.

However, doctors warn: a short nap of 20-30 minutes can improve alertness and mood, but too long or late an afternoon rest interferes with nighttime sleep.

Switzerland: Five Meals

In Switzerland, it is traditional to eat several times a day: in German-speaking regions - five meals, in French-speaking regions - usually four.

Morning snacks consist of bread, fruits, or croissants, afternoon snacks are heartier, and the main meal is lunch, which better corresponds to circadian rhythms and metabolism.

Nutritionists explain that frequent but small meals maintain energy, improve digestion, and help control weight.

Healthy snack for a schoolchild: what to put in a lunchbox15.08.25, 10:12 • 8225 views

Sweden: Saturday Sweets

In Sweden, the tradition of lördagsgodis - eating sweets only on Saturdays - originated in the 1950s as a state initiative to prevent tooth decay and still remains a generally accepted norm.

This approach may seem strict, but it fits well into the culture of moderation: instead of daily consumption of sweets, Swedes save them for Saturday, maintaining a healthy balance.

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed21.04.25, 11:18 • 44921 view

Ukraine: Canning

Fermented foods have long been part of the Ukrainian diet - from sauerkraut and gherkins to kefir and ryazhenka.

Ukrainians are used to preserving crops for the winter and widely use lacto-fermentation. However, this food is also very healthy: naturally fermented foods are rich in probiotics, improve the microbiome and digestion.

In Ukraine, they are consumed as a daily norm, not a trendy trend, fermenting even seasonal fruits - "in Ukraine, there is almost nothing that is not put in a jar."

Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning12.08.25, 11:24 • 157471 view

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the World
