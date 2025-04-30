Brisk walking reduces the risk of arrhythmia - study

Brisk walking may reduce the risk of heart rhythm abnormalities. This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by a team from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, UNN reports with reference to Science Alert.

It is noted that when it comes to simple, affordable and useful exercises, walking is hard to beat. So, "fast" walks can reduce the risk of developing heart rhythm problems.

Thus, it turned out that people who walk slowly (at a speed of less than 5 km per hour) have a 35% higher risk of developing heart rhythm abnormalities than those who move at an average pace (5-6 km per hour). At the same time, people who walk fast (more than 6 km per hour) have a 43% lower risk compared to those who move slowly.

Heart rhythm abnormalities recorded in the study included atrial fibrillation (uneven heartbeat), tachycardia (rapid heartbeat), and bradycardia (very slow heartbeat) - the article says.

According to Jill Pell, Professor of Health at the University of Glasgow, faster walking reduces the risk of obesity and inflammation, which in turn reduces the risk of arrhythmia.

"Of course, there are medicines and special procedures to treat these disorders. But it would be better to prevent them from occurring. Walking is available to everyone. You don't have to spend money on going to the gym or buying equipment," the researcher noted.

According to scientists, excessive physical activity negatively affects cognitive functions and decision-making ability. At the same time, regular exercises of moderate intensity improve memory and thinking.

