BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 78838 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 88414 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 68517 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 94851 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 88417 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 77998 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 72726 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 148736 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 147240 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 128019 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Brisk walking reduces the risk of arrhythmia - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Brisk walking (over 6 km/h) reduces the risk of heart rhythm abnormalities by 43% compared to slow walking. Walking is accessible to everyone.

Brisk walking reduces the risk of arrhythmia - study

Brisk walking may reduce the risk of heart rhythm abnormalities. This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by a team from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, UNN reports with reference to Science Alert.

Details

It is noted that when it comes to simple, affordable and useful exercises, walking is hard to beat. So, "fast" walks can reduce the risk of developing heart rhythm problems.

Thus, it turned out that people who walk slowly (at a speed of less than 5 km per hour) have a 35% higher risk of developing heart rhythm abnormalities than those who move at an average pace (5-6 km per hour). At the same time, people who walk fast (more than 6 km per hour) have a 43% lower risk compared to those who move slowly.

Heart rhythm abnormalities recorded in the study included atrial fibrillation (uneven heartbeat), tachycardia (rapid heartbeat), and bradycardia (very slow heartbeat)

- the article says.

In Australia, a man lived 100 days with an artificial titanium heart12.03.25, 15:56 • 13767 views

According to Jill Pell, Professor of Health at the University of Glasgow, faster walking reduces the risk of obesity and inflammation, which in turn reduces the risk of arrhythmia.

"Of course, there are medicines and special procedures to treat these disorders. But it would be better to prevent them from occurring. Walking is available to everyone. You don't have to spend money on going to the gym or buying equipment," the researcher noted.

Let us remind you

According to scientists, excessive physical activity negatively affects cognitive functions and decision-making ability. At the same time, regular exercises of moderate intensity improve memory and thinking.

Regular egg consumption can reduce the risk of death from heart disease09.02.25, 14:41 • 44421 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth
Australia
United Kingdom
