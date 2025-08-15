$41.450.06
Healthy snack for a schoolchild: what to put in a lunchbox

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided recommendations for healthy snacks for schoolchildren. Experts advise including fruits, vegetables, proteins, and complex carbohydrates, while avoiding perishable products.

Healthy snack for a schoolchild: what to put in a lunchbox

Even after school lunch, children often feel hungry, especially if they have a busy day ahead with clubs or sports training. A proper snack will help maintain energy, focus, and a good mood - without excess sugar and harmful additives. This is reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On the eve of the new school year, doctors and nutritionists remind: a healthy school snack should be tasty, varied, and balanced. The simplest principle is that half of the diet consists of fresh vegetables and fruits, a quarter of protein-rich foods, and another quarter of complex carbohydrates.

The PHC provided examples of useful combinations:

  1. Apple + whole-grain bread sandwich with unsalted cheese and vegetables.
    1. Carrot and pepper sticks + a piece of baked chicken + bread + a handful of nuts + banana.
      1. Sugar-free yogurt + strawberries + homemade oatmeal cookies + carrots.

        Experts warn: do not give perishable dishes without a refrigerator (fish, ready-made sauces, pastries), sausages, excessively salty or fatty foods.

        Sweets - only in a "healthy format". This can be a piece of dark chocolate, homemade cookies, or a few dried fruits.

        To keep products fresh, it is recommended to choose those that store well at room temperature and pack them in convenient airtight containers. And for the child to willingly eat the snack, it is suggested to involve them in choosing products and make the presentation bright and interesting.

        What to drink? Best of all - pure water, you can add unsweetened herbal tea or sugar-free compote.

        10 Simple Habits That Will Make You Healthier17.03.25, 17:27 • 62219 views

        Stepan Haftko

