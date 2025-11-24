Forest fires in northern Iran threaten the protected Hyrcanian Forests – the government asks Turkey and Russia for help

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3138 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8916 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15770 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17769 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13733 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12585 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10928 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9204 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10262 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27688 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23776 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18468 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 18047 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10309 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15770 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17769 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 38993 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64692 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23785 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27694 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41306 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51770 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53383 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Film

Forest fires in northern Iran threaten the protected Hyrcanian Forests – the government asks Turkey and Russia for help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Forest fires in northern Iran have approached the unique Hyrcanian Forests, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Due to a lack of resources, the government has appealed to Turkey and Russia for assistance.

Forest fires in northern Iran threaten the protected Hyrcanian Forests – the government asks Turkey and Russia for help

Prolonged forest fires in northern Iran have approached the unique Hyrcanian Forests – a UNESCO natural heritage site. The fire has been spreading through the mountainous terrain for two weeks, and the country is suffering from its worst drought in decades. This is reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

In Golestan province, dozens of firefighters tried to contain a large fire over the weekend, SNN television reported, citing the regional governor. Some of the hotspots are still not under control.

Forest fires in New Zealand: almost fifty tourists evacuated, 1600 hectares engulfed in flames09.11.25, 06:47 • 11507 views

The fires are raging in the dense Hyrcanian Forests, which are over 50 million years old and have been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2019. Due to the threatening spread of the fire and lack of resources, the Iranian government has appealed to Turkey and Russia for help.

The country is experiencing a prolonged drought – there has been no rainfall for months, which has dried out the soil and exacerbated water shortages. Experts note that normal autumn rains could have stopped the fires much faster.

Iran faces unprecedented drought: Tehran could be evacuated10.11.25, 15:38 • 4966 views

Criticism of the authorities for their slow response and the scale of the destruction is spreading on social media. Users and environmentalists emphasize that the government should pay more attention to protecting national natural resources, rather than spending money on regional conflicts.

The scale of forest fires in Russia is many times greater than the Kremlin admits – Ukrainian intelligence02.11.25, 21:36 • 12150 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Russian propaganda
Social network
UNESCO
Turkey
Iran