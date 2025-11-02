The scale of forest fires in Russia is many times greater than the Kremlin admits – Ukrainian intelligence

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
07:16 PM • 3120 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
02:42 PM • 12862 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 01:45 PM • 19994 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 31147 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 39584 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 51681 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 75901 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 83001 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 108648 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 98192 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicoptersNovember 2, 10:43 AM • 11348 views
DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South KoreaNovember 2, 11:17 AM • 10823 views
US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters02:34 PM • 4990 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhoto03:41 PM • 7724 views
Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recordedPhoto03:58 PM • 4740 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 31147 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 39584 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 108647 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 98191 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 104337 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhoto03:41 PM • 7846 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 33055 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 83001 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 104338 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 58558 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Fox News
Gold

The scale of forest fires in Russia is many times greater than the Kremlin admits – Ukrainian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Russia is concealing the real scale of forest fires that are destroying hectares of forest. In the first six months of 2025, fire covered about 9.5 million hectares of forest, while only 2.7 million hectares were officially recognized.

The scale of forest fires in Russia is many times greater than the Kremlin admits – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia is concealing the real consequences of natural forest fires: the destroyed areas are several times larger than the data published by Russian agencies. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, in the first six months of 2025 alone, fires covered about 9.5 million hectares of forest, while Russia officially recognizes only 2.7 million hectares. Thus, the enormous scale of the disaster is systematically hushed up.

Russian military-industrial complex loses ground: tank and armored vehicle production collapses - CCD NSDC27.10.25, 12:59 • 5471 view

The Russian "Avialesookhrana" (Aerial Forest Protection Service) extinguished 17 forest fires in the last three days alone, and 34 in a week, which is equivalent in area to the city of Volokolamsk in the Moscow region. And this is only a small fragment of the overall picture.

The official statistics do not include: agricultural lands – about 4 million hectares annually, and lands controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defense, where fires regularly break out during exercises.

Thus, in April 2025, a fire at the "Krasny Yar" training ground near Chita grew for 20 days and threatened settlements, but data on it were not included in federal reports.

"All NATO countries are fighting us": Putin stated that Russia is confronting the entire Alliance02.10.25, 20:15 • 3387 views

An additional risk factor is the chronic shortage of firefighters: in 2024, the services were understaffed by almost a quarter. In the regions, forest tenants who do not participate in extinguishing fires are already being threatened with license revocation, and significantly increased fines for arson are being proposed.

Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes: burned forest areas are effectively turning into "dead lands" from which nature recovers for decades. At the same time, instead of investing in environmental protection, the Kremlin continues to direct resources to the war against Ukraine, leaving its own forests, fields, and villages in flames.

Heat and air pollution have killed millions worldwide - study29.10.25, 10:52 • 3104 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine