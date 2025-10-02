$41.220.08
"All NATO countries are fighting us": Putin stated that Russia is confronting the entire Alliance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that "all NATO countries" are confronting Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also stated that Moscow had twice expressed its readiness to join NATO but was rejected.

"All NATO countries are fighting us": Putin stated that Russia is confronting the entire Alliance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that "all NATO countries" are opposing Russia in the war against Ukraine, UNN writes, citing the Russian president's statement.

We are fighting, right? We are producing military equipment. And many countries are fighting against us. All NATO countries are fighting against us. They no longer hide it themselves.

- Putin stated.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow had twice expressed its readiness to join NATO in 1954 and 2000, but was rejected. According to him, US President Bill Clinton initially acknowledged such a possibility, but later "changed his mind."

Alona Utkina

