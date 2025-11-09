ukenru
Forest fires in New Zealand: almost fifty tourists evacuated, 1600 hectares engulfed in flames

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

A forest fire broke out in Tongariro National Park in New Zealand, covering 1600 hectares. 49 tourists have been evacuated, and rescuers are working to contain the fire.

Forest fires in New Zealand: almost fifty tourists evacuated, 1600 hectares engulfed in flames

A forest fire broke out in Tongariro National Park in New Zealand. On Saturday, 40 tourists were evacuated from there, and on Sunday, November 9, another 9 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local fire service, Reuters agency.

Details

The Department of Conservation has closed the park to visitors. The forest fire, which previously covered 50 hectares, has grown to 1600 hectares and is still not contained. Roads in the area are closed. Rescuers worked from helicopters until dark and resumed operations at dawn on Sunday. Water is being dropped from planes and helicopters to extinguish the fires.

The airspace over the fire site and adjacent areas has been temporarily closed to flights so that planes and drones do not interfere with rescue operations.

Residents of nearby areas are advised to keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure to smoke, and to consider temporarily leaving areas near the fire.

According to Reuters, on the afternoon of November 8, about 40 tourists had to be evacuated by helicopter to a safe place, and on the morning of November 9, another nine were evacuated, as reported by state-owned "Radio New Zealand" with reference to a spokesman for the Department of Conservation.

The fire service states that it is working closely with the police, the Department of Conservation, local civil defense emergency services, and the indigenous iwi group.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that large-scale forest fires covered Albania and Montenegro, killing two people. Hundreds of coastal residents were forced to leave their homes.

Vita Zelenetska

