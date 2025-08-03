New Zealand to charge foreign tourists for visiting popular sites

New Zealand is introducing a fee of up to 40 New Zealand dollars (about 24 US dollars) for foreign tourists to visit the most popular places, in order to support economic growth. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a Saturday speech that the country's national parks and tourist routes are a true asset of New Zealanders, so foreigners should pay contributions in places with high tourist traffic. According to him, an annual income of 62 million New Zealand dollars will be reinvested in these facilities.

I have repeatedly heard from foreign friends how surprised they are that they can visit some of the most beautiful places on the planet - for free - said Luxon.

"It is only fair that in such special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of $20 to $40 per person," the prime minister noted.

New Zealand has identified tourism as a key area of economic growth as the country gradually recovers from recession. From November, the government will also abolish the expensive transit visa for travelers from China to attract more guests.

Luxon said the government initially plans to introduce fees at locations where foreigners make up to 80% of all visitors, including:

Cathedral Cove,

Tongariro Crossing,

Milford Track

Mount Cook.

At the same time, New Zealanders will not have to pay for access to protected areas - he explained.

"This is our collective heritage, and Kiwis should not have to pay to see it," the official added.

Recall

Since April 19 this year, Venice has again introduced a fee for entering the city for day tourists. Also, visitors who book tickets less than three days before arrival will pay twice as much.

Analysts predict an increase in global spending on tourist travel from $5 trillion in 2024 to $15 trillion in 2040. Developing countries, primarily China, India, and Saudi Arabia, will be the main drivers of this growth.

