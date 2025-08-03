New Zealand to charge foreign tourists for visiting popular sites

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 22794 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 31060 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 38549 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 100320 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 249904 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 227213 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119635 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108094 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205241 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76214 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0.9m/s
76%
751mm
Popular news
MP Kuznetsov suspended from "Servant of the People" faction due to corruption scandalAugust 2, 04:55 PM • 4408 views
"Servant of the People" party prepares to expel MP Kuznetsov: statement detailsAugust 2, 05:22 PM • 2670 views
Head of Mukachevo District State Administration Haidai may be dismissed: details of the corruption scandalAugust 2, 05:32 PM • 3044 views
"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in PokrovskAugust 2, 07:09 PM • 3456 views
Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)VideoAugust 2, 08:24 PM • 2910 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 22795 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 249905 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 133912 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 227214 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 149237 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 31062 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 54233 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 93398 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109964 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 185095 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

New Zealand to charge foreign tourists for visiting popular sites

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

New Zealand is introducing a fee of up to 40 New Zealand dollars for foreign tourists to visit popular sites. This is expected to generate 62 million New Zealand dollars annually, which will be invested in these facilities.

New Zealand to charge foreign tourists for visiting popular sites

New Zealand is introducing a fee of up to 40 New Zealand dollars (about 24 US dollars) for foreign tourists to visit the most popular places, in order to support economic growth. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a Saturday speech that the country's national parks and tourist routes are a true asset of New Zealanders, so foreigners should pay contributions in places with high tourist traffic. According to him, an annual income of 62 million New Zealand dollars will be reinvested in these facilities.

I have repeatedly heard from foreign friends how surprised they are that they can visit some of the most beautiful places on the planet - for free

- said Luxon.

"It is only fair that in such special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of $20 to $40 per person," the prime minister noted.

New Zealand has identified tourism as a key area of economic growth as the country gradually recovers from recession. From November, the government will also abolish the expensive transit visa for travelers from China to attract more guests.

Luxon said the government initially plans to introduce fees at locations where foreigners make up to 80% of all visitors, including:

  • Cathedral Cove,
    • Tongariro Crossing,
      • Milford Track
        • Mount Cook.

          At the same time, New Zealanders will not have to pay for access to protected areas

          - he explained.

          "This is our collective heritage, and Kiwis should not have to pay to see it," the official added.

          Recall

          Since April 19 this year, Venice has again introduced a fee for entering the city for day tourists. Also, visitors who book tickets less than three days before arrival will pay twice as much.

          Analysts predict an increase in global spending on tourist travel from $5 trillion in 2024 to $15 trillion in 2040. Developing countries, primarily China, India, and Saudi Arabia, will be the main drivers of this growth.

          What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose18.07.25, 07:41 • 105887 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          News of the World
          Bloomberg L.P.
          New Zealand
          India
          Saudi Arabia
          China