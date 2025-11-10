$41.980.11
Iran faces unprecedented drought: Tehran could be evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

In Iran, reservoirs are almost depleted, and the country is experiencing the most severe drought in decades. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of a possible evacuation of Tehran if there is no rain.

Iran faces unprecedented drought: Tehran could be evacuated
Photo: EPA

Iran is experiencing its most severe drought in decades. Due to a catastrophic drop in precipitation levels, the country's reservoirs are almost depleted, and authorities are urging citizens to conserve water. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that if there is no rain, "it may become necessary to evacuate Tehran." This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to President Masoud Pezeshkian, the water supply situation in the country has become critical. If it does not rain in the near future, strict water rationing will have to be introduced in the capital. However, he warned, even such steps may not be enough to avoid a large-scale disaster.

If rationing doesn't work, we may have to evacuate Tehran.

— Pezeshkian warned.

His statement caused a wide resonance in society and became the subject of sharp criticism from local media. Former Tehran mayor Gholamhossein Karbashi called the idea a "joke" and noted that "evacuating Tehran makes no sense."

Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensions

Meanwhile, meteorologists report that no precipitation is expected in Iran for the next ten days. The water crisis is already significantly affecting the daily lives of the capital's residents.

I plan to buy water tanks for my home so I can use it for the toilet and other household needs.

— a resident of Tehran told the BBC Persian Service.

The drought is also reflected in public discourse. In the summer, Iranian rapper Vafa Ahmadpour posted a video on social media showing an open kitchen faucet — but not a single drop of water came out.

Tehran has less than two weeks of water left – authorities warn of critical drought

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Musician
Social network
Masoud Pezeshkian
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran